Sarawak Celebrates Another Milestone Year for Business Events

KUCHING, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarawak's business events sector concludes the fiscal year with highlights including record-breaking event performances, impactful initiatives, and exceptional international recognition.

Record-Breaking Performance

Datuk Snowdan Lawan reading the Minister’s text speech, who announced the FY2024 achievements at last night’s BESarawak Board of Appreciation night themed ‘Sports & Glam – Ultimate Appreciation Night’.

In FY2024, Sarawak secured 111 business events, surpassing its target of 100 events by 111%. These events will generate an estimated total economic impact of RM313.6 million, including RM170.4 million from direct delegate expenditure by 38,248 attendees.

Between 2022 and 2024, Sarawak upheld an unbroken record of 100% success in bidding with major wins for this year such as the Asian Congress on Occupational Health (ACOH) 2026 and the 15th World Congress and Exhibition on Design and Health (WCDH) 2026.

As for hosted events, Sarawak broke the record with 124 business events across Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri. These events generated RM375.2 million in total economic impact, including RM204 million from direct delegate expenditure by 45,758 delegates.

Some major events that took place were the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH) 2024, the 10th World Congress of Herpetology (WCH 2024), and the 21st International Congress for Tropical Medicine & Malaria (ICTMM 2024).

"100% of events secured in 2024 align with the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030. Business events are helping us progress towards the 2030 goal of economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability," said The Hon. Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahmah Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak. "2025 will be a year of outstanding innovation and collaboration, cementing Sarawak's position as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo, and a leading business events destination in Asia."

Sarawak's Worldwide Impact

In April, Sarawak made history as the first destination in the world to host the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) Association Impact Masterclass. The two-day class, hosted by BESarawak, certified 19 association and industry leaders as association impact leaders.

In August, a memorandum of understanding was signed between BESarawak and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) to conduct Malaysia's first economic and legacy impact study. The economic impact study will generate updated economic data while the legacy impact study will help to develop the world's first legacy impact measurement system.

Sarawak also made headlines after winning the 'Best Sustainable Initiative - Destination' category at the M&C (Meetings & Conventions) Asia Stella Awards in 2024.

"The award recognises the Business Events Sarawak Legacy (BESLegacy) Initiative as the most innovative programme in Asia focusing on social, economic, and environmental sustainability," said Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, BESarawak's Chairman. "Our landmark moments reflect the collaborative spirit of BESarawak's team and stakeholders to transform Sarawak into a competitive regional hub for business events."

Meanwhile, Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak, expressed "FY2024 has been a great year for optimising opportunities. Looking at event legacies is an essential perspective. While more destinations are entering this space, Sarawak is maturing up and leveraging this growth."

"In 2025, we are enhancing our business events campaign, Tribe Legacy Sarawak, with new programmes and state-of-the-art tools that allow us to deliver the brand promise of driving impact together," Roziman continued.

Other key activities in FY2024 included generating new business from more than 20 key tradeshows around the world, attracting over 2,000 visitors to its standalone pavilion at IMEX Frankfurt, and making a critical presence at the first EventXpo in Kuala Lumpur. In Q1 2025, Sarawak will launch the first legacy impact measurement system.

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS SARAWAK

BESarawak was established in 2006 by the Sarawak Government as a non-profit convention and exhibition bureau to promote Sarawak for national and international business events. Support and services include, but are not limited to, developing and bidding for business events of interest, funding assistance and crafting itineraries. BESarawak is also known as 'Biro Konvensyen Sarawak' (Bahasa Malaysia) or 砂拉越会议局 (Mandarin). www.businesseventssarawak.com

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS' LEGACY IMPACT

'Legacy impact' refers to the long-term, positive benefits that business events bring to sectors, communities, trade and investment, the environment, and governance. Sarawak is the first in Malaysia and Borneo to focus on legacy impact as a sustainable method of measuring the value of business events. Business events are listed as one of six sectors in the Sarawak Government's Post COVID-19 Development Strategy to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability by 2030.

