Sarawak Launches AI.LEGACY, World's First Intelligent Impact Management System for Business Events Sector

KUCHING, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarawak became the first in the world to launch AI.LEGACY, an intelligent impact management system specifically designed to monitor, measure, and report the legacies of business events hosted in Sarawak.

AI.LEGACY Intelligent Impact Management System offers a revolutionary approach to business event legacy management by leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Its four key objectives are to:

The Hon. Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, representing the Premier of Sarawak, The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, launched the world's first business event legacy management system.

1. Track the real-time impacts of business events

2. Enable event planners to make more informed decisions by leveraging data insights

3. Collect, analyse and manage event data via artificial intelligence

4. Position Sarawak as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo

"This is a groundbreaking moment for Sarawak, having spent several years studying business event legacies, investing in strategic approaches, and learning through trial and error to achieve this milestone," proudly said The Hon. Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak. "We are incredibly proud of AI.LEGACY because it is 100% locally developed by BESarawak and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS). Sarawak can deliver its brand promise of driving impact together with event planners. They now have greater power to analyse their contributions toward Sarawak's Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 and UN Sustainable Development Goals."

"BESarawak is very pleased to be ahead of schedule in achieving the Impact Master Action Plan 2023-2025. This now ensures that the business events sector in Sarawak continues to thrive while delivering measurable benefits to society," said Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Chairman of BESarawak.

Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak, highlighted a significant global challenge facing the business events sector: the measurement and reporting of non-economic outcomes and legacies.

"The sector is heavily focused on quantitative data that other significant impacts have been overlooked and therefore, unreported. We need to emphasise the impact of events on social, environmental, and cultural aspects too—a shift that AI.LEGACY is designed to support," said Roziman. "With the power of automation, AI.LEGACY can produce important reports that validate the planner's work and help increase their chances of obtaining additional support such as funds and endorsements. We are simplifying processes to make it easier to improve long-term strategic planning through real-time insights. AI.LEGACY is the way forward to make a difference."

Prof. Dr. Lo May Chiun, AI.LEGACY Project Leader and Senior Director of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Centre at UNIMAS, expressed her enthusiasm about the groundbreaking potential of AI.LEGACY. "My team and I are confident that AI.LEGACY can help not only the business events sector but also other industries unlock their full potential. In today's world, where economic, social, and environmental factors are key, it's essential to have tools that enable every industry to understand both their economic and non-economic benefits," she stated.

AI.LEGACY Intelligent Impact Management System also serves as a one-stop centre for users to conveniently book legacy clinic sessions and submit various applications, including the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards 2025. AI.LEGACY will be ready for use starting early Q3/2025.

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS SARAWAK

BESarawak was established in 2006 by the Sarawak Government as a non-profit convention and exhibition bureau to promote Sarawak for national and international business events. Support and services include, but are not limited to, developing and bidding for business events of interest, funding assistance and crafting itineraries. BESarawak is also known as 'Biro Konvensyen Sarawak' (Bahasa Malaysia) or 砂拉越会议局 (Mandarin). www.businesseventssarawak.com

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS' LEGACY IMPACT

'Legacy impact' refers to the long-term, positive benefits that business events bring to sectors, communities, trade and investment, the environment, and governance. Sarawak is the first in Malaysia and Borneo to focus on legacy impact as a sustainable method of measuring the value of business events. Business events are listed as one of six sectors in the Sarawak Government's Post COVID-19 Development Strategy to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability by 2030.

