SARAWAK REAFFIRMS ROLE AS REGIONAL HYDROGEN HUB THROUGH APGH 2026

KUCHING, Malaysia, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition (APGH) 2026 was officially launched yesterday by the Premier of Sarawak, YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, reaffirming Sarawak's commitment to advancing hydrogen development and supporting the global energy transition.

Held under the theme "Empowering The Future – Delivering a Resilient Hydrogen Ecosystem", the three-day conference brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and technology experts to discuss opportunities and challenges in developing the hydrogen economy across the Asia-Pacific region.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak (MEESty) in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), and organised by Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd, with support from Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

A key highlight of the opening day was the Visionary Dialogue featuring the Premier of Sarawak, moderated by Nobuo Tanaka, Executive Director Emeritus of the International Energy Agency.

During the dialogue, the Premier outlined Sarawak's strategy in developing its hydrogen economy, supported by strong renewable energy resources, hydropower, natural gas, water and biomass. He said these advantages position Sarawak as a regional clean energy hub while supporting decarbonisation, energy security and new economic opportunities.

He also highlighted Sarawak's broader ambition to strengthen regional energy integration, including cross-border electricity export initiatives as part of the evolving ASEAN energy landscape. Sarawak is targeting up to 10GW of electricity exports by 2030, supported by its current installed capacity of about 6GW, subject to progress on regional interconnection frameworks.

The Premier noted that ASEAN currently lacks a unified framework for power interconnection, despite ongoing proposals involving multiple member countries. He stressed the need for a structured regional mechanism to facilitate cross-border electricity trade, while Sarawak continues to advance bilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries.

APGH 2026 continues over three days, focusing on policy development, technology innovation and industry collaboration. The second day highlights advancements in hydrogen production, electrochemistry and clean energy technologies, while the final day focuses on industry deployment and market development.

The conference aims to strengthen regional cooperation, accelerate knowledge sharing and support the development of a sustainable hydrogen value chain across the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information visit www.hydrogenapac.com.

SOURCE Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd