Sarawak Secures Landmark Win to Host APAC's Leading Lung Disease Conference in 2028

KUCHING, Malaysia, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarawak has won hosting rights for the 11th Asia Pacific Regional Conference 2028 (APRC 2028) of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, marking a significant milestone in the destination's continued rise as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo.

Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian with APRC 2028 organising committee and event collaborators

Scheduled for 23–26 March 2028 in Kuching, in conjunction with World Tuberculosis Day, the conference is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates from across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, generating an estimated total economic impact of RM8.2 million. It will be the first time APRC is hosted in Borneo, and the second time in Malaysia since Kuala Lumpur in 2007.

Tuberculosis remains one of the world's most urgent public health challenges, driven by the rise of drug-resistant strains, delayed diagnoses, treatment adherence gaps, persistent stigma, and unequal access to healthcare. Across the Asia-Pacific, the diversity of healthcare systems further complicates coordinated control efforts.

In Sarawak, efforts to strengthen early detection and access to care are already underway, including the adoption of portable handheld X-ray technology by the Bintulu Divisional Health Office to enhance tuberculosis screening, particularly in reaching underserved and remote communities. However, scaling these efforts across the region requires stronger collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

APRC 2028 will respond to this need by bringing together global and regional leaders to accelerate practical solutions in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, while strengthening partnerships across borders and sectors.

"APRC 2028 directly supports Sarawak's Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, where healthcare is not only about treatment, but about equity and inclusion. The Sarawak government's support towards APRC 2028 is our commitment to ensuring that Sarawak's healthcare system is inclusive, accessible, and leaves no one behind," said The Honourable Datuk Amar Prof. Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Sarawak. "Better prevention and control of tuberculosis and other lung diseases require strong collaboration between government, academia and communities to improve access, strengthen awareness, and build trust. This is critical in addressing stigma, ensuring people feel safe and supported to seek early diagnosis and treatment."

"We want to bridge science, policy, and practice for a tuberculosis-free future and better lung health for all, hence the APRC 2028 will feature a large-scale programme with workshops, plenaries, symposiums, and community outreach sessions to include all segments of society. We believe that everyone – government, associations, industry, academia and local communities – can be advocates for a tuberculosis-free future," said Prof. Dato' Dr Abdul Razak bin Abdul Muttalif, Organising Chairman of APRC 2028 and member of the Malaysian Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis (MAPTB).

"Winning APRC 2028 reflects Sarawak's growing reputation as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo," said Jason Tan Chin Foo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak). "With strong government backing under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 and BESarawak's legacy framework, we are committed to ensuring that APRC 2028 delivers meaningful legacy outcomes. By convening global experts and stakeholders, the conference will catalyse advancing solutions to critical health challenges, particularly tuberculosis, while contributing to long-term development goals aligned with national priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

APRC 2028 is organised by the Malaysian Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis (MAPTB) in collaboration with the Sarawak State Health Department, Malaysian Thoracic Association, the Anti-Tuberculosis Association of Sarawak (ATAS), and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS). APRC 2028 is supported by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS SARAWAK (BIRO KONVENSYEN SARAWAK / 砂拉越会展局)

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) is a strategic advisor driving legacy impact through business events. As a Sarawak Government non-profit, we provide advice, support, and services to develop and host impact-driven events that deliver lasting value.

The business events industry is a key contributor to Sarawak's Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), with BESarawak trusted to facilitate outcomes that support Sarawak's sustainable growth and advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). More at www.businesseventssarawak.com.

ABOUT LEGACY IMPACT

Legacy impact refers to the positive, long-term change generated through business events. In Sarawak, conventions and exhibitions are structured to create legacies, whereas corporate meetings and incentive programmes emphasise the experience of legacies. Through strategic event planning, programming, and curated experiences, Sarawak aims to build a legacy of innovation, collaboration, and sustainable impact, generating tangible benefits for communities, industries, and the region.

SOURCE Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak)