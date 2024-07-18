Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Hasbro Gaming team up to unveil four giant classic games

Featuring four-metre "The Game of Life" giant spinning wheel and Asia's first Connect 4 Competition

Introducing giant versions of Hasbro's popular games, with several classic games showcased in Hong Kong for the first time in giant format

Launching the first "The Game of Life" game themed around the Sau Mau Ping area

Hosting Asia's First "Connect 4 Competition", bringing together top players from across Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre will transform into a giant board game wonderland! From 18 July to 25 August, the Centre will collaborate with Hasbro Gaming, the global manufacturer of classic board games, to host the "Chess Fun Battle" promotional event. Several classic Hasbro games will be presented in giant form, including a special Sau Mau Ping-themed giant version of "The Game of Life". The entire mall, both inside and out, will be transformed into the most intellectually stimulating and entertaining theme park and photo spot of the summer, ensuring fun for the whole family during the holidays.

This summer, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, in collaboration with Hasbro Gaming, presents the "Chess Fun Battle". Link Up members can redeem game experience vouchers upon specified spending.

In addition, in late August, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Hasbro will host Asia's First "Connect 4 Competition". This event will invite citizens and students aged six and above from across Hong Kong to participate for free, providing a platform for participants to learn from and compete with top players, enhancing their logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Nostalgic blast from the past! Giant classic board games debut with a must-play limited-edition "The Game of Life"

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, in collaboration with Hasbro Gaming, has meticulously crafted a giant Sau Mau Ping-themed version of "The Game of Life". The outdoor space will be transformed into a "The Game of Life" game scene, featuring a four-metre-wide giant spinning wheel. The game incorporates local information about leisure, dining, and nearby attractions into its elements, allowing participants to learn about the area's offerings from multiple angles. With "Chance" or "Fate" cards, players have the opportunity to win small gifts and discount coupons for selected merchants.

Participants can also enjoy three other giant Hasbro classic games, including the three-metre-wide "Invincible Twister", brimming with childhood memories; the two-metre-tall basketball-themed Connect Four "Connect 4 Shot!"; and the popular "Animation Series Game". Each game presents unique challenges, testing player agility, perception, and memory. Link Up members with same-day e-spending* of $100 at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre (with a maximum of two original machine-printed receipts from merchants) can redeem a game event ticket to play for three games each for once. Participants who successfully complete all three games can earn participants a limited-edition themed gift, available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, on weekends, the mall will set up a Hasbro game trial zone, featuring the portable mini air hockey game "HYPERSHOT", making its debut in Hong Kong. Board game enthusiasts should not miss this exciting opportunity.

Link Up members can join D.I.Y. Tic-tac-toe Workshop upon spending $300

During the promotional period, Link Up members who spend $300 or more using electronic payment at any store in the mall on the same day (with up to two original machine-printed receipts) can participate in a "D.I.Y. Tic-tac-toe Workshop" session. In this workshop, participants will create their own unique "Tic-tac-toe" board game set. The workshops will be held on designated weekends and public holidays, with limited spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Link Up members exclusive: Redeem themed gifts upon spending

In addition to a series of exciting and fun activities, Link Up members with same-day e-spending* of $50 in a single electronic payment at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre or Lei Yue Mun Plaza may redeem one e-stamp. Upon accumulating 26 e-stamps, members can redeem a limited-edition "Dual-Use Twister Beach Towel" at the respective shopping centre. This unique towel can be used as a stylish beach mat, featuring the classic Twister game design. It comes with a baseboard and spinning wheel, making it a fun Twister game mat, offering both functionality and entertainment.

Asia's First "Connect 4 Competition" gathers game enthusiasts for a showdown

Many of you probably played "Connect 4" during your childhood. While this timeless game may seem simple and straightforward, it is easy to learn but challenging to master, requiring players to carefully strategise each move to secure a win. On 24 August, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, in collaboration with Hasbro, will host Asia's First "Connect 4 Competition", inviting residents and students of Hong Kong aged six and above to participate for free in one-on-one Connect 4 matches.

The competition will be divided into two categories: the Kid's Category (ages 6-11) and the Youth and Open Category (ages 12 and above), with no upper age limit. This allows enthusiasts of all ages to compete together and enjoy the thrill of the game. Both categories will have first, second, and third place winners, who will receive trophies, certificates, and classic game sets from Hasbro.

Event details:

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre "Chess Fun Battle" - Giant version of Hasbro Game

Dates: From 18 July 2024 to 25 Aug 2024

Venue: G/F outdoor space and 3/F Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre

"D.I.Y. Tic-tac-toe Workshop"

Dates: From 18 July 2024 to 25 Aug 2024 (Every Sat & Sun)

Redemption Time: 12pm to 5pm

Redemption and Event Venue: G/F Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre

"Dual-Use Twister Beach Towel " redemption

Dates: From 18 July 2024 to 25 Aug 2024

E-Stamp Collection and Gift Redemption Venue: Customer Service Counter at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre or Customer Service Counter at Lei Yue Mun Plaza

Asia's First "Connect 4 Competition"

Event Date: 24 August 2024

Event Time: 10am to 6:15pm

Event Location: G/F Atrium Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre

Link Up Registration Link and Competition Details:

https://download-prd-app.linkhk.com/?page=campaignDetail&id=1422

All activities are subject to terms and conditions. In case of any changes to the program, no separate notification will be provided.

For more event details, please visit Linkhk.com

Image Downloads: https://bit.ly/3Y7SI26

