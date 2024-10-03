KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a laundry solution that saves time, energy, and effort? Samsung's latest innovation, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, has arrived, designed to revolutionize the way you do laundry. This all-in-one washer and dryer combines cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional performance and convenience.

Heat Pump Drying Technology – Efficiency and Innovation Packed in One

Save Time and Energy with Samsung’s New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ – Pre-Order Now and Save Up To RM4,000!

Powered by Heat Pump Technology, it conserves energy while gently drying clothes, preventing fabric shrinkage. Gone are the days of transferring wet laundry from washer to dryer—this combo unit does it all in one go. The use of heat pump technology makes drying 75%[1] more energy efficient and reducing drying time up to 60%[2] as compared to conventional dryers, all while being gentle on your clothes.

Your clothes deserve the best care, and Samsung delivers just that. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ gently dries clothes using a 60℃ air flow, preserving their quality and preventing damage. This careful balance of gentle drying and energy efficiency ensures that even delicate fabrics are well looked after.

Super Speed – Super Convenience

Imagine getting your clothes washed and dried in less than two hours. With the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, you can wash and dry large loads of laundry in just 98 minutes[3]! The Super Speed Cycle washes a large load in just 28 minutes[4] and dries in 70 minutes[5], thanks to the cutting-edge Speed Spray and Swirl+ Drum technologies.

AI Wash and Dry

Moreover, the AI Wash & Dry[6] feature intelligently senses fabric type and soil level, ensuring the right amount of water and detergent is used every time. It's not just a washing machine; it's a smart companion that makes laundry easier and more efficient.

The user-friendly 7" LCD display allows you to easily select and control your laundry functions, making operation simple. And, after washing, it provides an energy and water consumption report through the SmartThings App. The Flex Auto Dispense System adds the right amount of detergent and fabric softener for each load[7], so you no longer need to worry about guessing measurements. This system holds enough for up to 17 loads of washing, but if you are only using detergent without softener, it can hold enough detergent for up to 32 loads[8]—talk about convenience!

Don't Miss Out!

Pre-order your Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ between 1st October to 31st October[9] and take advantage of our exclusive promotion! Originally priced at RM14,999, it is now available for RM12,999[10] during the pre-order period. Plus, get RM2,000 worth of TNG eWallet credit[11] with your purchase—redeemable from 1st October to 26th November 2024[12].

With Samsung's cutting-edge technology and sleek design, this washer-dryer combo is the perfect addition to any modern home. Why do more when you can do more with less?

To pre-order the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/washers-and-dryers/washer-dryer-combo/wd8000dk-combo-all-in-one-combo-super-speed-25kg-gray-wd25db8995bzfq/

[1] Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle energy consumption when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle. Results: Bespoke AI Laundry Combo model with a heat pump (WD21B6400KV) = 0.8kWh vs. WD21B6400KV/** combo model with a condenser = 3.6kWh, which is a reduction of 75%. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. [2] Based on internal testing of the cycle time when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle. Results: Bespoke AI Laundry Combo model with a heat pump (WD21B6400KV) = 78 minutes vs. WD21B6400KV/* combo model with a condenser = 202 minutes, which is a reduction of 60%. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. [3] Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle time when drying a DOE (cotton 50% + polyester 50%) 3kg load with Super Speed cycle of WD25DB8995BZ. Results: The washing and drying cycle was completed in 98. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment. [4] Wash: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% + polyester 50%) load. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. [5] Dry: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% + polyester 50%) load with a Residual Moisture Content (RMC) of 48% after a wash cycle. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. [6] AI Wash & Dry's detection and sensing capabilities are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy. [7] Actual results may vary depending on individual use. [8] Expected number of loads: Detergent compartment can hold general detergent for up to 17 loads. Flex compartment can hold one of the following: softener for up to 19 loads, general detergent for up to 15 loads or specialty detergent for up to 36 loads. [9] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. [10] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. [11] The availability of Pre Order TNG e-Wallet credit is on a first come first served basis, and while stocks last. [12] First come first served basis, and while stocks last.

