Savor the Flavors: Agoda Highlights Must-Visit Foodie Destinations Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has curated a list of must-visit foodie destinations across Asia for travelers looking to plan their next trip around what's on the plate as much as what's on the itinerary. From aromatic street-side noodle stalls to centuries-old markets and regional comfort dishes, these cities showcase how food can be the most memorable part of any journey.

According to Agoda's recently released 2026 Travel Outlook Report, culinary experiences are increasingly becoming a key motivation for travel, with more travelers seeking local flavors, regional specialties, and immersive food experiences. Whether it's slurping noodles at a night market or sampling a traditional dish passed down through generations, food is emerging as one of the most powerful ways to connect with a destination.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Our 2026 Travel Outlook Report shows that food is no longer just a nice-to-have on the itinerary, it's becoming a key reason people choose where to go, with a growing share of travelers prioritizing local dishes and street food experiences when planning their trips. From khao soi in Chiang Mai to tonkotsu ramen in Fukuoka, Asia isn't just a destination anymore; it's a menu, and travelers want to taste it all."

Here is Agoda's selection of six flavorful destinations where travelers can discover the diverse tastes of Asia:

Chiang Mai, Thailand – In the cool hills of Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai tempts visitors with rich, comforting dishes like khao soi, a coconut curry noodle soup topped with crispy noodles, alongside local favorites such as sai ua (Northern sausage) and chili dips like nam prik ong. Night markets and food stalls around the old city and Chang Phuak Gate invite travelers to graze their way through Lanna flavors while soaking up the city's laid-back charm and vibrant cultural scene.



Penang (George Town), Malaysia – Penang's capital, George Town, is a culinary crossroads where Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences come together in bustling kopitiams and hawker centers. Travelers can savor char kway teow, asam laksa, nasi kandar, and Hokkien mee in just a few blocks of heritage-lined streets. Between bites, visitors can wander through colorful shophouses and street art, making Penang an ideal destination for those who want culture and cuisine served side by side.



Hoi An, Vietnam – With its lantern-lit old town and riverside setting, Hoi An pairs atmospheric streets with distinctive central Vietnamese dishes. Travelers can try cao lau (noodles with pork and greens), white rose dumplings, and local takes on banh mi in family-run eateries and market stalls. Cooking classes and market visits offer hands-on ways to experience the region's food traditions, turning a stay in Hoi An into an immersive culinary journey.



Tainan, Taiwan – Often referred to as Taiwan's unofficial food capital, Tainan is beloved for its traditional snacks and night market culture. Visitors can sample dan zai noodles, milkfish dishes, coffin toast, and classic Taiwanese desserts such as shaved ice and tofu puddings. With its historic temples and old streets providing the backdrop, Tainan invites travelers to slow down, snack frequently, and discover why locals hold its flavors so close to heart.



Jeonju, South Korea – Jeonju is renowned as the birthplace of Jeonju-style bibimbap, a colorful rice bowl topped with vegetables, meat, and gochujang. The city's traditional Hanok Village, teahouses, and makgeolli (rice wine) eateries create a setting where food, history, and hospitality come together. Travelers eager to explore Korean cuisine beyond the big cities can savor generous spreads of banchan (side dishes) and discover the slower, more traditional side of K-food culture.



Fukuoka, Japan – On Japan's southern island of Kyushu, Fukuoka is a favorite among food lovers for its Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, known for its rich, pork-based broth and thin noodles. As evening falls, the city's yatai (open-air food stalls) along the riverside serve skewers, hotpots, and local specialties in a lively yet relaxed atmosphere. It's an ideal destination for travelers who want to experience Japan's food culture in a more casual, approachable setting.

