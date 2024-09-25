Science and technology help play a good autumn inspection "combination"

KUITUN, China, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At present, the autumn inspection work of the power grid is being carried out in an orderly manner, and the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company actively uses infrared temperature measurement, ultrasonic local discharge, drones, live work robots and other technical means to strengthen the differentiated operation and maintenance of power equipment, shorten the inspection cycle, and increase the frequency of inspection.

The intelligent inspection robot can independently complete inspection according to the equipment inspection tasks set by the operator, such as key inspection of high-temperature equipment and specific areas. Undertake complex, difficult, dangerous and heavy operations of substation, and effectively improve the inspection efficiency of equipment. The robot has sensitive "eyes" that can automatically detect temperature anomalies, electrical closures and other problems using infrared light. These automated inspection processes are difficult for humans to achieve.

On the basis of doing a good job in the daily inspection and maintenance of the power grid, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply company formulates bad weather and large load response plans, strengthens the on-duty and emergency repair forces, and uses intelligent inspection machines to carry out daily inspection work of the power grid.

With the help of intelligent robots, it can not only improve work efficiency and safety, but also greatly reduce labor intensity, and truly "reduce the burden" for staff. State Grid Kuitun Power Supply company will always tighten the safety string to develop a new model, upgrade the new equipment, improve the quality of autumn inspection work, and keep the "lifeline".

