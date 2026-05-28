Scientific forum in Singapore explores advanced PET/CT imaging

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore General Hospital (SGH), a leading academic medical centre in Singapore, on May 21 hosted "Advancing Precision Imaging with Next Generation PET/CT," a scientific forum that brought together experts in molecular imaging, nuclear medicine, radiology, cardiology, and translational research to discuss the clinical and research potential of advanced PET/CT imaging.

Case Studies & Hands-on Workshop session Assoc. Prof. Winnie Lam Wing Chuen

The event was organised in collaboration with SGH, the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI), and United Imaging, and was held as an educational forum during the ASCI meeting period in Singapore from May 21 to May 23.

Speakers included representatives from SGH, Hannover Medical School, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, and United Imaging. The event brought together around 90 attendees from across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, reflecting broad international exchange across the nuclear medicine and imaging community.

The program included sessions on clinical precision and systemness in PET imaging, pediatric imaging with expanded field of view PET, translational research applications, cardiology, new tracer development, and theranostics. The discussion around systemness focused on how advances in PET imaging can support not only image acquisition, but also workflow, research, and a wider range of clinical applications in a more connected way. The agenda also featured case sharing, a site tour at SGH, and workstation-based training to support practical learning and scientific exchange.

Several sessions highlighted how advanced PET/CT may help address practical needs in both clinical care and research. With long axial field of view imaging and higher sensitivity, systems such as United Imaging's uMI Panorama GS may support lower dose imaging, shorter scan times, and more efficient workflow, which can be particularly relevant where patient comfort and scan tolerability are important.

In pediatric imaging, where younger patients may have difficulty remaining still throughout a scan and sedation is therefore required, the session discussed how the capabilities of long axial field of view PET may help reduce the need for sedation by enabling shorter scans while maintaining clinically useful image quality. The forum also touched on emerging methods such as CT-free attenuation correction, which seeks to reduce reliance on an additional CT step for attenuation corrections and may help lower radiation exposure in selected scenarios.

SGH recently installed United Imaging's uMI Panorama GS. The system features a 148-cm axial field of view, enabling comprehensive whole-body imaging in a single acquisition. Its long axial field of view design and high sensitivity are intended to support approaches such as lower dose protocols, shorter scan times, and advanced dynamic imaging applications, subject to institutional practice and research priorities.

"New technology has enabled higher sensitivity while helping reduce radiation exposure for both patients and staff and enabled dynamic three dimensioning in real life. This delivers great value for high-volume tertiary centers such as Singapore General Hospital, as well as in a research setting, benefiting patients through a more efficient workflow," said Assoc. Prof. Winnie Lam Wing Chuen, Head and Senior Consultant, Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, SGH. "It is also very exciting that, through this platform, we are able to connect with well-known academic medical centers from China, the United States, and Germany. I think Singapore stands to benefit from this exchange, and we also hope to contribute to the international nuclear medicine community."

Chao Wang, PhD, President of Molecular Imaging Business Unit at United Imaging Healthcare, said: "Today's session is a good reminder that innovation is never achieved alone. It grows through exchange, through learning from each other, and through staying close to real clinical needs."

The gathering served as a platform for scientific exchange on the evolving role of advanced PET/CT in clinical practice and research, and highlighted continued dialogue across institutions through shared clinical insight and international collaboration.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.