Sciwind Biosciences Announces Oral Presentations at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 60th Annual Meeting (EASD 2024)

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced that the company will present positive results from a Phase 3 clinical study of injectable ecnoglutide (XW003) in patients with type II diabetes mellitus and from a Phase 1 study of oral ecnoglutide (XW004) in healthy and healthy obese participants, at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 60th Annual Meeting, to be held in Madrid, Spain, September 9 – 13, 2024.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: A Phase 3 Evaluation of cAMP Signaling Biased GLP-1 Analog Ecnoglutide (XW003) in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (Presentation #148)

Presenter: Susan Xu, MD, PhD

Date/Time: Sep 12, 2024, 10:45 AM – 12:15 PM CEST

Session: OP 25 (Incretin Receptor Agonists: Better and Better)

Title: Phase 1 Topline Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics of Oral Ecnoglutide (Presentation #736)

Presenter: Mohammed Junaidi, MD

Date/Time: Sep 12, 2024, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM CEST

Session: SO 060 (Novel Incretins: It is All about Clinical Outcomes)

About Ecnoglutide

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs are effective therapies in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and have demonstrated clinical potential as a treatment for MASH. Ecnoglutide is a novel, cAMP signaling biased, long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) peptide optimized for improved biological activity and cost-effective manufacturing. Ecnoglutide has demonstrated treatment benefits for patients with type 2 diabetes and people with overweight or obesity and is safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 through Phase 3 clinical studies.

About Sciwind Biosciences

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates, including the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog XW003 (Phase 3), oral GLP-1 peptide analog XW004 (Phase 1), an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase 1), and novel amylin analogs (preclinical). Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

