SeABank reports 1H2024 profit of over US$127.7 million, CASA increased 59% YoY

News provided by

SeABank

23 Jul, 2024, 22:52 CST

HANOI, Vietnam, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) announces its 1H2024 business results with strong and stable growth: Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of more than US$127.7 million (VND3,238 billion), up 61% YoY; TOI reaches US$237.1 million (VND6,011 billion), up 43% YoY; impressive NoII growth of 39% YoY, reaching US$50 million (VND1,268 billion) and equivalent to 21.1% of total net revenue. The positive growth was further reflected by indicators of operating efficiency, specifically ROE at 16.38% and ROA at 1.88%.

Continue Reading
SeABank reports 1H2024 profit of over US$127.7 million, CASA increased 59% YoY (PRNewsfoto/SeABank)
SeABank reports 1H2024 profit of over US$127.7 million, CASA increased 59% YoY (PRNewsfoto/SeABank)

By the end of 1H2024, SeABank's total deposits and valuable papers recorded a net increase of US$636.5 million (VND16,139 billion) YoY, reaching US$6.3 billion (VND160,926 billion); Current account and savings account (CASA) grew 59% YoY, reaching US$790.3 million (VND20,038 billion) and accounting for 13.4% of total mobilization.

SeABank's total outstanding loans to customers reached US$7.3 billion (VND185,959 billion), of which green credit and outstanding green credit loans increased by 40% YoY. By using resources effectively to control and recover overdue debts, SeABank successfully maintained safe operations with NPL controlled at 1.91%.

As of June 30, SeABank records total assets of US$11 billion (VND280,658 billion), charter capital of US$984 million (VND24,957 billion). In the current and upcoming period, the Bank is implementing its plan regarding charter capital increase, expecting to reach US$1.1 billion (VND28,800 billion) via issuing 329 million SSB shares to pay 2023's dividends and 10.3 million SSB shares to increase equity capital from owners' equity (equivalent to a total ratio of nearly 14%).

In 1H2024, SeABank has been entrusted with and has received investments totaling US$255 million from reputable international financial institutions. Particularly, SeABank will better promote financial inclusion with its capital enhanced through: a convertible loan of US$30 million from Norfund to support retail borrowers and micro-enterprises; IFC's loan of US$75 million targeting SMEs, women-owned enterprises and climate finance. Additionally, SeABank issues the first blue bond in Vietnam and the first green bond by a Vietnamese private commercial bank, which received investments of US$75 million from AIIB and US$75 million from IFC.

With its achievements and contributions, SeABank received Vietnam's national Labor Medal First class, while being appraised internationally, including: World's Best Banks 2024 (Forbes), Best Banks Asia - Pacific 2024 (CNBC), Fortune Southeast Asia 500 (Fortune). This futher affirms the reputation and position of SeABank in the industry, in domestic and international markets.

SOURCE SeABank

Also from this source

AIIB invests US$75 million in green and blue bonds of SeABank

AIIB invests US$75 million in green and blue bonds of SeABank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) provides an investment of US$75 million to the green and blue bonds issued by Southeast Asia Commercial...
IFC Supports SeABank to Issue Vietnam's First Blue Bond, Boost Climate Finance

IFC Supports SeABank to Issue Vietnam's First Blue Bond, Boost Climate Finance

To catalyze a viable blue finance market, foster green bonds and support smaller businesses in Vietnam, IFC is providing a financing package of $150...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Sales Reports

News Releases in Similar Topics