HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rolex China Sea Race organised by the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC) has come to a close, with William Liu's Ker 42 Custom Seawolf crowned IRC Overall Champion, Philip Turner's R/P 66 Team Alive–Rampage taking Line Honours and Tiger Mok marking history as the first solo competitor. For this edition, the start was brought forward by a month to take advantage of the north–east monsoon.

Seawolf takes IRC Overall in the 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

In one of the fastest and most demanding editions of the Rolex China Sea Race, Seawolf secured a historic triumph, finishing on Friday at 21:30:20 and winning IRC Overall on a corrected time of 71h 43m 35s. This marks the first time a Chinese Mainland yacht has won the IRC Overall title in the race's history.

Competing for the fifth time, Seawolf has steadily improved, including an IRC Overall second place in 2024. Skipper Yan Yu Ye reflected on the breakthrough, saying: "We've always believed we could win. After five attempts, each with lessons learned, this victory means a lot. The conditions were tough with strong winds and some damage, but we were lucky to have a steady breeze most of the way. Only near the finish did we fall into a wind hole, but the team pulled through."

Navigator Campbell Murray Field highlighted the team's preparation and diverse crew: "We had a multinational team that worked well together. We studied the course, set a clear strategy, and mostly stuck to it. The final approach required a few adjustments, which was frustrating after a fast crossing, but nothing caught us off guard."

IRC Overall second place went to Franco Cutrupia's Solaris 60 Fenice in their debut in the Rolex China Sea Race. "This was our first China Sea Race and it was very interesting. There were many boats and a truly international crew, which made us excited. Above all, we had fun: the wind was good, everyone was safe, and there were no major damage."

IRC Overall third place was grabbed by Stefan Filip's Neo 400+, Neo One, improving on their strong 2024 performance. Navigator Cameron Ferguson described their crossing as: "It was an awesome trip down — a fast blast reaching across the China Sea, so it was really fast and furious. Getting out of the harbour was a bit slow — you fight to get out of there. Once we settled in it built up to about 20 to 30 knots, gusting at times. A pretty straightforward crossing, to be honest."

Double–handed honours went to Sun Fast 3600 Zesst (Henning Mueller / Adrian Stromski), finishing as the only boat in their division and taking an impressive IRC fourth overall.

Henning was delighted to record the fastest elapsed time as a double–handed entry. He said, "We went into the race with confidence — Adrian and I have sailed double–handed in Hong Kong for many years. Although we planned to rely on the autopilot, we ended up hand–steering almost the entire time. The autopilot struggled in the waves and wasn't set up for such conditions, so one of us had to be on the helm and mainsheet constantly. It was exhausting, but we managed it together."

The race also celebrated it's first–ever solo finisher, Tiger Mok aboard 2 Easy, who finished the 565nm crossing on his own in 3 days 6 hrs 30 mins.

"To be the first person to race the Rolex China Sea Race solo is really unique. This race is tough enough double–handed; doing it single–handed this edition wasn't easy but it exceeded my expectations. Things aligned and I made it. It's very hard but achievable. I'm glad I made that decision six months ago.

The mental challenge was the biggest. Physically it was manageable because I tried to be safe and take small steps — doing things one at a time before the weather hit. But mentally it was really stressful: the weather and unexpected gear malfunctions always seem to happen during a race, no matter how much you test. You fix something and then you wonder what will fail next. That keeps your head racing.

When I saw the finish line approaching, it felt unreal. Logically I knew I could do it, but emotionally it was a mix — I'm still processing it."

The 2026 Rolex China Sea Race delivered three days of dynamic offshore competition as twenty yachts set off from Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on 4 March, embarking on the iconic 565 nautical mile passage to Subic Bay, Philippines. Throughout the race, yachts reported sustained winds of 25–28 knots with gusts reaching 30 knots, accompanied by big sea conditions that contributed to one of the fastest editions in recent memory.

Australian yacht entry Team Alive-Rampage with skippers Philip Turner and Noel Chan crossed the finish line in Subic Bay at 13:15:46 on 6 March, claiming Line Honours with an impressive elapsed time of 49 hours, 55 minutes, 46 seconds—just shy of surpassing their long–standing 2016 record.

In IRC Division 0, William Liu's Seawolf, Stefan Filip's Neo One and Hie Hua's Happy Go secured the podium positions after a highly competitive crossing. IRC Division 1 was topped by Henning Mueller's Zesst, followed by Johnson Yuen's Zoe's Guard and Fraser and Glenn Smith's Wild Card. In the IRC Premier Division, Franco Cutrupia's Fenice claimed first place, ahead of Peter Churchhouse's Moonblue 2 and Tom Attenborough's Parnassus.

In the double–handed and PHS divisions, victories went to Henning Mueller's Zesst and Bradly Wilkins' Blowers Daughter, respectively.

Race Chairman Hugues de Saint Germain said: "I think the event was a great success and very well organised by the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Although three boats retired, all remaining boats finished within two to three days — much faster than in previous years. We're very pleased that moving the race forward by a month delivered the improved conditions we hoped for."

Several teams praised the conditions, calling this the fastest China Sea Race they had ever experienced. Veteran sailor and Moonblue 2 owner Peter Churchouse remarked, "I've been doing this race since 1982 — for so many years. I think this is the fastest race we've ever done."

The physical and mental demands of the race were felt across the fleet, as described by Zoe's Guard skipper Johnson Yuen: "This race was tough for us—it really made me question why I put myself through this kind of suffering. But I'm looking forward to joining more offshore races in the future."

Olympic gold medallist Lijia Xu (Lily), racing aboard Happy Go in her first Rolex China Sea Race, shared her aspiration: "I also have a small dream for the future — to form an all–women's team and come back to compete in the Rolex China Sea Race."

Photos credit: ROLEX / Andrea Francolini

