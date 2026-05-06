2028 Rolex China Sea Race - Starts on 8 March

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club has released the Notice of Race and opened entry for the 2028 Rolex China Sea Race, one of Asia's most prestigious offshore sailing events.

The 2028 edition of the 565 nm Category 1 offshore race will start from Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour on 8 March 2028. The significantly earlier start date is designed to allow competitors to take advantage of the onset of the northeasterly winter monsoon, adding strategic depth and challenge to the crossing of the South China Sea.

2028 marks the 66th anniversary of the Rolex China Sea Race, which is organised by the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club and takes competitors on a demanding offshore passage from Hong Kong, China, to Subic Bay in the Philippines. Rolex has been a partner of the Club since 2007 and has served as Title Sponsor of the race since 2008, underscoring its long‑standing commitment to excellence in offshore sailing.

Run as a biennial event, the most recent edition in 2026 made history as William Liu's Ker 42 Custom Seawolf became the first Chinese Mainland yacht to win the IRC Overall title. Philip Turner's R/P 66 Team Alive–Rampage claimed Line Honours, highlighting the race's continued appeal to both high‑performance and professionally campaigned offshore yachts.

World-renowned skipper Duncan Hine, of Team Alive – Rampage, highly recommends sailors take part in this iconic event. "The Rolex China Sea Race is one of those races that truly tests your skills. It's that race where everyone has that chance to pull off a miracle, big and small alike. If you have the opportunity to do this race, it's absolutely worth the effort. Being a biennial event makes it far more achievable, and with the strong support of RHKYC, much of the shore‑side work is made easier. That leaves you focus on the best part—sailing. Sail your dreams."

The Notice of Race can be found on the official Rolex China Sea Race website at the following link: https://www.rolexchinasearace.com/competitors.

Images of the Rolex China Sea Race are available free of charge for editorial use, provided credit is given to Rolex / Andrea Francolini. Images are uploaded here: Rolex China Sea Race 2028 entries open

About Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. The RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages – both members and non-members – to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

SOURCE Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club