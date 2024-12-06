Seizing the Pulse of Fintech to Shape a New Chapter in Wealth Management -- "Finloop 2025: Fintech Empowering Wealth Management" Hong Kong Annual Summit Set to Open

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As fintech continues its rapid evolution and the Web 3.0 era dawns, the wealth management industry is undergoing a profound transformation, presenting both opportunities and challenges. To explore how fintech empowers wealth management and shape a new paradigm for industry growth amid digital transformation, Finloop Finance Technology Holdings Limited ("Finloop"), a leading digital intelligent wealth management platform incubated by Fosun Wealth, will host the "Finloop 2025: Fintech Empowering Wealth Management" Hong Kong Annual Wealth Management Summit on December 12, 2024. This forum will convene industry experts and business leaders to discuss topics such as digital technology applications, blockchain, and intelligent investing. Together, they will share deep insights into the industry's current state and emerging trends, offering forward-looking perspectives and practical guidance.

Industry Heavyweights Discussing the Future of Wealth Management

Renowned experts from across the sector will join the summit to explore the future of wealth management in the era of digital intelligence. Wang Qunbin, Executive Director and Co-Chairman of Fosun International, will deliver the opening address, setting the tone for discussions on the industry's evolving landscape. Other distinguished keynote speakers include Mr. CHAN Ho Lim, Joseph, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the HKSAR, Professor Yang Wang, Vice-President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Mr. Gan Tian, CEO of ChinaAMC (HK). Keynote speeches by these policymakers and industry leaders will delve into cutting-edge topics, presenting fresh perspectives on industry growth and innovative applications.

Fintech Unlocking New Wealth Management Opportunities

Amid the era of digital transformation, the wealth management sector is navigating unprecedented opportunities and challenges. The rise of fintech and the shift toward Web 3.0 have introduced dynamic forces of innovation into the industry. This summit will bring together experts from government and industry to focus on emerging tools and applications, evolving business models, risk management strategies, and future practices. Collectively, they aim to explore the future trajectory of the industry, crafting a visionary blueprint for Hong Kong's wealth management landscape.

As the Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme 2.0 in the Greater Bay Area gains momentum, a more open and liquid financial environment is poised to drive sustained growth and tap into new business opportunities in the wealth management sector. As a trailblazer in the field, Finloop is actively embracing this transformative shift. During the summit, the company will unveil its groundbreaking system, "FinOne". This innovative digital solution is designed to deliver professional services to the wealth management industry in the Greater Bay Area, helping financial institutions better meet the policy requirements of Cross-Boundary Wealth Management Connect, foster business growth, and advance the practical application of transformative technologies.

Comprehensive Insights Shaping Industry Perspectives

The summit will feature two thematic forums, each dedicated to examining the far-reaching impact of digital and intelligent transformation on wealth management and its practical applications. The first forum, "Digital and Intelligent Transformation Empowering the Future of Global Asset Allocation," will delve into how advanced and intelligent technologies are reshaping global asset allocation amid the wave of digital transformation. Discussions will focus on more efficient and precise asset allocation strategies, enhancing cross-border capital flows, and unlocking global investment opportunities.

In the era of RWA (real-world assets), the wealth management sector is embracing unparalleled opportunities for innovation. Traditional asset portfolio strategies and transaction models are being reimagined through digital frameworks, delivering unprecedented efficiency and liquidity. The second forum, "New Opportunities for Wealth Management in the Era of RWA," will explore how digital frameworks can optimize asset portfolios, enhance management efficiency, unlock new avenues for asset transactions, and revolutionize asset allocation and circulation. Attendees will envision a new landscape for wealth management in the digital age, sparking a wave of asset management innovations.

By bringing together the collective wisdom of industry elites and the power of cutting-edge technology, the "Finloop 2025: Fintech Empowering Wealth Management" summit is set to act as a catalyst for the future of wealth management. Looking ahead, Finloop remains committed to driving innovation and fostering deep industry collaboration, leveraging advanced technologies to propel industry development and deliver personalized, forward-thinking solutions to clients. This steadfast commitment will further solidify Hong Kong's position as a global leader in fintech.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holdings Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holdings Limited （"Finloop"）is a leading digital wealth management platform headquartered in Hong Kong. It provides comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions for various financial institutions, covering commercial banks, securities companies, cross-border e-commerce, family offices, wealth management companies, insurance brokerage companies, fund companies, etc. Through its proprietary technology platform, Finloop provides a full range of wealth management products including cash management, public funds, private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance and virtual assets.

Finloop holds a leading position in the financial technology sector in Asia. It has industry-leading research and development capabilities and solution implementation capabilities. It is currently the only financial technology service provider that can provide a one-stop wealth management platform and solutions. Finloop is committed to becoming customers' most trusted wealth management partner and helping promote innovation and development of the wealth management industry.

