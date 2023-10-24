Sensormatic Solutions predicts Asia-Pacific's top busiest shopping days of the 2023 holiday season

Sensormatic Solutions' full predictions include top busiest holiday shopping days globally, including Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets such as Australia , Mainland China , Hong Kong , New Zealand , Singapore , and South Korea

Shoppers in Australia and New Zealand will be doing the bulk of their in-store shopping during the month of December

In Mainland China , Hong Kong , and Singapore , shoppers are expected to start their in-store shopping later—on or after Christmas

Two of South Korea's busiest days are expected to happen during the second week of November; and three are expected to happen on or after Christmas

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today announced its predictions for the busiest shopping days of the 2023 holiday season. The annual predictions for the global top busiest shopping days were compiled by Sensormatic Solutions retail traffic consulting and analytics group.

"Retailers around the world are likely to have another strong holiday season this year," said Tony D'Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions. "Those looking to make the most of it can use our predictions as a guide—but it's critical that retailers also leverage internal data and analytics tools to refine their approach to promotions, staffing, and customer experience in the coming months. It's this additional insight that will put businesses two steps ahead entering the New Year."

"Shoppers in different countries and regions have their own habits and retailers will need to tailor their strategies accordingly to capitalise on the holiday season to come. For example, unlike most of the world, the majority of the busiest shopping days in Australia and New Zealand will be happening on weekdays, instead of weekends. In other parts of APAC, shoppers are expected to start their in-store shopping later compared to previous years," said Daren Ng, Vice President & General Manager of Asia Pacific at Sensormatic Solutions.

Predictions for APAC's busiest days are as follows:

Australia : Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day Mainland China : Sunday, December 31 – New Year's Eve Hong Kong : Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve New Zealand : Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day Singapore : Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve South Korea : Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

The full list of APAC's predicted top busiest shopping days along with rest of world predictions include:

Australia 1. Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day 2. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 3. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas 4. Thursday, December 28 – Thursday after Christmas 5. Thursday, December 21 – Thursday before Christmas Brazil 1. Friday, November 24 – Black Friday 2. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 3. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday 4. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas 5. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December Canada 1. Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day 2. Friday, November 24 – Black Friday 3. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 4. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday 5. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December Mainland China 1. Sunday, December 31 – New Year's Eve 2. Wednesday, February 14 – Fifth Day of Lunar New Year 3. Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve 4. Monday, January 1 – New Year's Day 5. Monday, February 12 – Third Day of Lunar New Year Colombia 1. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 2. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December 3. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas 4. Sunday, December 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve 5. Friday, November 24 – Black Friday Costa Rica 1. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 2. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December 3. Sunday, December 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve 4. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas 5. Saturday, December 9 – Second Saturday in December France 1. Saturday, January 13 – First Saturday of les soldes d'hiver 2. Saturday, January 20 – Second Saturday of les soldes d'hiver 3. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 4. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday 5. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December Germany 1. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 2. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December 3. Saturday, December 9 – Second Saturday in December 4. Saturday, December 2 – First Saturday in December 5. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Hong Kong 1. Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve 2. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 3. Wednesday, February 14 – Fifth Day of Lunar New Year 4. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December 5. Sunday, December 31 – New Year's Eve Italy 1. Saturday, January 6 – Epiphany 2. Sunday, January 7 – Day after Epiphany 3. Sunday, November 26 – Sunday after Black Friday 4. Sunday, December 17 – Sunday Before Christmas Eve 5. Sunday, January 14 – Second Sunday after Epiphany Mexico 1. Sunday, November 19 – Sunday of Buen Fin 2. Saturday, November 18 – Saturday of Buen Fin 3. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 4. Sunday, December 17 – Sunday Before Christmas Eve 5. Monday, November 20 – Monday of Buen Fin New Zealand 1. Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day 2. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 3. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas 4. Thursday, December 21 – Thursday before Christmas 5. Wednesday, December 27 – Day after Boxing Day Singapore 1. Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve 2. Sunday, December 31 – New Year's Eve 3. Monday, December 25 – Christmas Day 4. Saturday, January 13 – Second Saturday of the year 5. Saturday, January 6 – Saturday after New Year's Day South Africa 1. Friday, November 24 – Black Friday 2. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday 3. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 4. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas 5. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December South Korea 1. Sunday, December 24 – Christmas Eve 2. Friday, February 9 - Eve of Lunar New Year 3. Sunday, December 31 – New Year's Eve 4. Sunday, November 12 – First Sunday of Sale Festa 5. Saturday, November 11 – First Saturday of Sale Festa Spain 1. Wednesday, January 3 – Pre-Epiphany Wednesday 2. Thursday, January 4 – Pre-Epiphany Thursday 3. Tuesday, January 2 – Pre-Epiphany Tuesday 4. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday 5. Sunday, January 7 – Day after Epiphany United Kingdom/Ireland 1. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 2. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December 3. Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday 4. Saturday, December 9 – Second Saturday in December 5. Saturday, December 2 – First Saturday in December United States 1. Friday, November 24 – Black Friday 2. Saturday, December 23 – Super Saturday 3. Saturday, December 16 – Third Saturday in December 4. Friday, December 22 – Friday before Christmas Saturday, November 25 – Saturday after Black Friday

To learn about the top drivers of this holiday season's busiest shopping days and how Sensormatic Solutions is supporting retailers' needs, download this report for Australia and New Zealand, or this report for Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea. For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights, use #SensormaticHolidays2023 to follow along on LinkedIn and X.

