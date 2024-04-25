SEPHORA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OF DRUNK ELEPHANT ACROSS OMNICHANNEL TOUCHPOINTS IN MAINLAND CHINA

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sephora, the world's leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, has officially launched DRUNK ELEPHANT across all its online channels and 250 brick-and-mortar stores in Mainland China, with a plan to expand to 300 stores by the end of the year.

"As brand launches go, this year will be a momentous one for Sephora as we leverage our global resources to diversify our brand and product offering in this key market," said Alia Gogi, Asia President at Sephora. "From clean and sophisticated to accessible and luxurious, we are committed to curating the most globally sought-after brands to localize and exclusively introduce them to our avid beauty community in China."

"DRUNK ELEPHANT has been a cult favourite in over 40 markets since its launch in 2013. By bringing it in to this vast and dynamic beauty market, we are providing consumers in China an elevated and extensive skincare range that is simple yet efficacious, and catered to their specific needs," Gogi adds.

With the exclusive launch of DRUNK ELEPHANT via Sephora's omnichannel touchpoints, consumers can discover the brand's unique "Ingredient-elimination" skincare philosophy, along with an array of award-winning products including but not limited to:

DRUNK ELEPHANT PROTINI POLYPEPTIDE CREAM

DRUNK ELEPHANT VIRGIN MARULA FACIAL OIL

DRUNK ELEPHANT B-HYDRA HYDRATION SERUM

DRUNK ELEPHANT is now available in Sephora across the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, Sephora's digital and e-commerce platforms, and DRUNK ELEPHANT's storefront on TMall.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

