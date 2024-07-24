SERGIO ROSSI APPOINTS PAUL ANDREW CREATIVE DIRECTOR

MILAN, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, announced today that Sergio Rossi, an Italian luxury footwear brand, has appointed Paul Andrew as Creative Director.

A leading voice in the new generation of design talent, Paul Andrew cultivated his aesthetic and technical expertise alongside Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, and the late Alexander McQueen. Andrew launched his eponymous collection of women's footwear in 2013, soon thereafter extended the line to include men's footwear, and in 2014 became the first shoe designer and the youngest brand to win the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. In 2016, Salvatore Ferragamo appointed Andrew Design Director for women's shoes, and one year later promoted him to Women's Creative Director. Following the global success of his first collections, Andrew was named Creative Director of all Ferragamo product categories in 2019 – the first individual to assume this title since Salvatore Ferragamo himself helmed the brand. Andrew's work is at once daring and pragmatic, balancing handmade craftsmanship with the latest material and technological innovations. His passionate work ethic, dedication to brand building and entrepreneurialism have earned him critical praise and commercial respect internationally.

Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group said, "Celebrating seven decades of unmatched craftsmanship and artisanal excellence, Sergio Rossi has established itself as a distinguished name in the luxury footwear market worldwide. Sergio Rossi is a treasured member of our family, merging tradition with innovation. With the appointment of Paul Andrew, we are excited for the brand's ongoing evolution and prosperity."

Eric Chan, CEO of Lanvin Group, said, "Lanvin Group is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Andrew to the Sergio Rossi team. With his creative design expertise and forward-thinking approach, Paul is set to lead Sergio Rossi into a new era of success. This new direction for the brand aligns seamlessly with our mission to uphold its rich heritage while catering to the evolving tastes of our clientele."

Paul Andrew, Creative Director of Sergio Rossi, said, "I am honoured and delighted to join Sergio Rossi as Creative Director, a world-renowned house of shoemaking whose roots and legacy speak to the lasting power of Italian savoir-faire. And I look forward to building upon Sergio's own unique spirit of innovation and high craft as we propose a bright new vision for the brand today."

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LANV'. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

