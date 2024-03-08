Serving Globally, Innovating Locally - SUPCON 5S Store Debut in Thailand

RAYONG, Thailand, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a trailblazer in process automation and digital transformation in China, announced the grand opening of its first 5S Store in Rayong, Thailand on March 6th 2024. This momentous occasion marks a significant move in SUPCON's commitment to delivering top-notch local services to its customers in Thailand.

At the ceremony, the esteemed clients and partners including Indorama, TPE, TPC, TPIPL, Lenzing, Zhongce Rubber, COFCO, Quechen Silica extended heartfelt congratulations on this significant milestone. Mr. Guo Biao, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of SUPCON, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the strategic importance of the Thai market to SUPCON and the pivotal role of the SUPCON 5S store in fostering local service innovation in Thailand.

5S Stores: A Comprehensive Service Hub

The 5S Stores concept stands as a comprehensive service hub, embodying "5S" which stands for Spare-parts, Specialists, Solutions, Sales, and Services. This approach aims to offer more accessible services, including same-day spare-parts delivery and immediate expert consultations. Complementing the 5S Stores is the S2B (Services to Business) online platform, which leverages AI technology to enhance spare-parts procurement efficiency and ensure precise inventory calculations.

Expanding Horizons: Rayong, Thailand, Southeast Asia

The inauguration of the Rayong 5S Store signifies SUPCON's strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, underlining its commitment to delivering localized service excellence. With a global clientele of over 30,000 customers and a dedicated workforce of 6,000 employees, SUPCON has continuously prioritized the customer service experience. The proven success of the 5S store+S2B platform service model, with approximately 180 stores established in China, is poised for further expansion in industrial parks and clusters worldwide.

