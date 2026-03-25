SF Holding Upgraded to "AA" in MSCI ESG Ratings, Reinforcing Its Global Leadership in Sustainable Logistics

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. ('SF Holding' or 'SF', 'the Company', 002352.SZ; 06936.HK), the largest integrated logistics service provider in Asia and the fourth largest globally, today announced that it has been upgraded to an "AA" rating in the latest MSCI ESG Ratings, ranking first among the world's top four integrated logistics service providers[1] and establishing itself as an outstanding leader in ESG practices within the global air freight and logistics industry.

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Alex Ho, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of SF Holding, said: "The upgrade to an AA rating reflects our strong commitment to sustainability and the progress we have made in advancing green logistics. As an industry leader, SF will continue to deepen ESG integration across our digital and intelligent supply chain, strengthen our resilience and sustainability and work with value chain partners to create long-term value while supporting the logistics sector's transition toward a low-carbon future."

MSCI ESG Ratings serve as an important input for global institutional investors, as higher-rated companies tend to demonstrate stronger profitability, lower financing costs, and more resilient risk management. According to MSCI, SF performed strongly across key ESG areas, including environmental management, corporate governance, and occupational health and safety—with scores above the global industry average, its rating has been upgraded from "A" in 2025 to "AA" as of March 23, 2026.

The upgrade reflects enhanced recognition of SF's ESG capabilities and execution, together with rising confidence from international investors in its green logistics efficiency and long-term growth outlook.

In environmental sustainability (E), SF's targets were officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050.

Leveraging its digital and intelligent carbon management system based on the "Fenghe Sustainability Development Management Platform", SF systematically advances decarbonization initiatives including green transportation, green industrial parks, green packaging, and green technologies. At the same time, supported by its standardized carbon management system and advanced carbon accounting capabilities, the Company has provided customized green, low-carbon supply chain solutions to more than 300 leading clients, empowering partners across the value chain to accelerate their low-carbon transition.

In social responsibility (S), SF safeguards employee rights, promotes diverse talent development and enhances employee well-being, while actively supporting rural revitalization, emergency logistics, education, and medical assistance.

Through tailored training and upskilling programs, the Company has empowered nearly 10,000 couriers to transition into skilled professionals and management talent in 2025.

Leveraging its leading logistics network and technological capabilities, SF facilitates agricultural distribution and rural development. Its rural service network covers more than 2,800 counties across China, contributing to agricultural upgrading and increased farmer incomes.

In corporate governance (G), SF has established a sound governance structure, comprehensive risk management mechanisms, rigorous business ethics standards, and robust information security systems. To date, the Company has obtained ISO 37301 (compliance management), ISO 27001 (information security management), and ISO 27701 (privacy information management) certifications, demonstrating its alignment with internationally recognized standards in compliance and data protection.

Looking ahead, SF will continue to strengthen its ESG strategy and implementation, further integrate green and low-carbon initiatives with digital and intelligent innovation, enhance long-term enterprise value, and guide the global logistics industry toward a higher-quality, sustainable future.

About SF Holding

Founded in 1993, S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. (002352.SZ; 06936.HK) is the largest integrated logistics service provider in Asia and the fourth largest globally. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, SF Holding is the constituent stock in the CSI 300 Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Index and holds an "AA" rating in MSCI ESG Ratings. Demonstrating a commitment to being fast, reliable, and customer-centered, the Company possesses digital technology to promote the development of intelligent and green supply chains and aims to be the well-respected and the world's leading digital intelligence logistics solution provider. For further information, please visit https://ir.sf-express.com/en/.

[1] Note: According to Frost & Sullivan, the world's top four integrated logistics service providers by 2024 revenue are UPS, FedEx, DHL, and SF Holding.

SOURCE S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.