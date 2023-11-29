Sgcarmart & KINTO Singapore Introduce New Leasing Option for Used Car Buyers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sgcarmart, Singapore's #1 car platform for buying & selling cars, officially introduced its new 'Leasing as an option' service earlier today. This new leasing service will be available for used car buyers on their website, who can now opt to drive an Sgcarmart listed vehicle under the KINTO One leasing programme.

Under this programme, buyers will enjoy the perks of driving a car without large financial commitment & administrative stress. They will also enjoy savings on most car ownership expenses, such as a 22% fuel discount at Shell & Esso, monthly complimentary concierge service (Airport Transfer) and free replacement car. In addition, buyers only need to pay one fixed monthly fee, which includes coverage for road tax, insurance, vehicle wear and tear, maintenance costs, plus a Transferable No Claim Discount (NCD), a first of its kind in Singapore.

"In view of the high inflation & COE climate today, car buyers have become increasingly cost sensitive. The Sgcarmart & KINTO Singapore car leasing offer addresses the needs of those consumers who opt for car usership instead of ownership. Car leasing is part of our strategy to continuously evolve our offerings to cater to the mobility needs of our users. Simultaneously, we aim to stimulate used car sales by leveraging our strong partnerships with dealers on Sgcarmart.com." Ben Lee – Sales Manager of Sgcarmart

KINTO One is Singapore's latest car leasing lifestyle service which aims to give drivers all the benefits of driving a new car, without having to own one. The all-inclusive car leasing solution promises to take care of your transport needs with zero down payments, unlimited mileage, road tax & insurance covered and a free KINTO membership which offers a suite of value-added services.

The new leasing service is now available on more than 800 used vehicles on Sgcarmart, and is set to expand to a wider range of makes and models in the coming months.

To experience what KINTO has to offer, Sgcarmart is offering a complimentary KINTO Membership worth $1,200 for all individuals with a valid driving license. Sign up for a free KINTO membership here at https://one.kinto-sg.com/membership/.

About Sgcarmart

Sgcarmart is Singapore's #1 car platform. With over 30,000 listings, it offers the largest database of new and used cars, with an average of 10 cars sold every hour, helping to drive approximately 70% of all second-hand car transactions in Singapore. The platform receives more than 1.6 million users every month, offering the highest level of support for drivers with its suite of value-added car ownership & transactional services.

SOURCE Sgcarmart