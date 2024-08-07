Sgcarmart Rolls Out New Digital Sales Agreement

Creating a simpler, safer environment for car buyers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sgcarmart, Singapore's #1 car platform for buying & selling cars, has recently released its new Digital Sales Agreement feature — the first of its kind on a major used car marketplace in Singapore. Now available on Sgcarmart's dealership portal, the new digital service provides a safer experience for car buyers while enhancing both speed and convenience for car buyers and dealers, who can now digitally manage, fill, and sign vehicle sales agreements online.

Less form filling, safer experience for car buyers

Through integration with trusted digital identity services like Singpass & MyInfo, car buyers who wish to secure their chosen car on Sgcarmart can fill out their personal data effortlessly with a 'one-click' registration process. Additionally, buyers can also digitally sign sales agreements at their convenience, without having to physically be at the showroom.

To create a safer experience for buyers, payment details provided by car dealers' are required to be pre-authenticated, minimising the risks of fraudulent transactions during online payments.

"The successful implementation of Myinfo and digital authentication features have enhanced our customer journey, enabling users to enjoy a seamless buying experience from initial enquiry to filling up forms, right through to making deposits with the car dealer." said Ms Paustina Chou, GM of Product Development, Sgcarmart.

Increased convenience & support for car dealers

The new feature also reduces the time and effort that car dealers are required to complete sales transactions online, without the need to implement and manage their own digital infrastructure.

Sales agents can now automatically fill out digital sales agreements with vehicle data from Sgcarmart, thus reducing the need for manual form filling. The agreements are managed directly on the dealership portal and they can be issued to prospective car buyers instantly with a simple tap on a button.

"This new feature underlines our commitment and continuous effort to provide further value to all car buyers and sellers, as well as to build trust and promote safer transactions online. As we continue to cement our position as Singapore's #1 car platform, car dealers can expect a progressively rolled-out suite of new features on our portal, including a more comprehensive and robust system over time.", said Mr Shahrul Tahir, CEO of Sgcarmart.

About Sgcarmart

Sgcarmart is Singapore's #1 car platform. With over 30,000 listings, it offers the largest database of new and used cars, with an average of 10 cars sold every hour, helping to drive approximately 70% of all second-hand car transactions in Singapore. The platform receives more than 1.6 million users every month, offering the highest level of support for drivers with its suite of value-added car ownership & transactional services.

