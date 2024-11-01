Shandong Jining: Achieve full coverage of green power and green certificate services

JINING, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Jining Power Supply Co. and Jining City Energy Bureau have recently established a green power green certificate service centre, with 14 county-level green power green certificate service stations already operational. This is the first instance in the province of a municipal power supply company achieving comprehensive green power green certificate service coverage.

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company attaches great importance to the green power 'green certificate' market-oriented trading services. By inviting experts from Shandong Power Trading Centre to give lectures and guidance, preparing green power green certificate publicity materials, news releases, short videos, business window publicity, customer visits and other channels, it promotes green power consumption by market players.

The establishment of the Jining Green Power Green Certificate Service Centre represents a significant step forward in the promotion of Green Power and the energy consumption revolution in Jining. The Jining Green Power Green Certificate Service Centre is dedicated to offering comprehensive green power green certificate services to a broad customer base. These include policy consultation, bill interpretation, transaction assistance and other services. The aim is to enhance understanding of green power green certificate policy among enterprises, facilitate active participation in green power green certificate transactions and drive the growth of green power consumption and the green certificate transaction market. This will inject new vitality into the local economy's low-carbon transformation and green development.

The next step for State Grid Jining Power Supply Company is to leverage the establishment of the Green Power Green Certificate Service Centre to capitalise on its own strengths, facilitate collaboration with all relevant parties, and act as a conduit for communication between the government, enterprises, and power trading institutions. This will help to drive the development of a robust green power market system in Jining City.

