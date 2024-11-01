Shandong Jining: Achieve full coverage of green power and green certificate services

News provided by

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company

01 Nov, 2024, 10:57 CST

JINING, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Jining Power Supply Co. and Jining City Energy Bureau have recently established a green power green certificate service centre, with 14 county-level green power green certificate service stations already operational. This is the first instance in the province of a municipal power supply company achieving comprehensive green power green certificate service coverage.

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company attaches great importance to the green power 'green certificate' market-oriented trading services. By inviting experts from Shandong Power Trading Centre to give lectures and guidance, preparing green power green certificate publicity materials, news releases, short videos, business window publicity, customer visits and other channels, it promotes green power consumption by market players.

The establishment of the Jining Green Power Green Certificate Service Centre represents a significant step forward in the promotion of Green Power and the energy consumption revolution in Jining. The Jining Green Power Green Certificate Service Centre is dedicated to offering comprehensive green power green certificate services to a broad customer base. These include policy consultation, bill interpretation, transaction assistance and other services. The aim is to enhance understanding of green power green certificate policy among enterprises, facilitate active participation in green power green certificate transactions and drive the growth of green power consumption and the green certificate transaction market. This will inject new vitality into the local economy's low-carbon transformation and green development.

The next step for State Grid Jining Power Supply Company is to leverage the establishment of the Green Power Green Certificate Service Centre to capitalise on its own strengths, facilitate collaboration with all relevant parties, and act as a conduit for communication between the government, enterprises, and power trading institutions. This will help to drive the development of a robust green power market system in Jining City.

SOURCE State Grid Jining Power Supply Company

Also from this source

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Charging station installation "one-stop" home service

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Charging station installation "one-stop" home service

On October 1, Dong Wenhao, who lives in Yujing Garden Community, Jinxiang County, Jining City, Shandong Province, reported and installed "One Thing"...
State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Make every effort to ensure the "Three Saving" power supply

State Grid Jining Power Supply Company: Make every effort to ensure the "Three Saving" power supply

On September 10th, staff from State Grid Jining Power Supply Company conducted an inspection of the 10 kV cable lines in the ancient city of Qufu...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Green Technology

Green Technology

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics