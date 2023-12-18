ShangHai Honourable Women Entrepreneur Business Award 2023 (SHE 2023) Celebrates Outstanding Achievements of Malaysian Women Entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "ShangHai Honourable Women Entrepreneur Business Award 2023 (SHE 2023)," hosted by ShangHai Business Media took place at the prestigious EQ Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The event witnessed the glorious moments of Malaysian women entrepreneurs.

Female entrepreneurs play a crucial role and make significant contributions to building sustainable economic development, the "SHE 2023" aims to commend the outstanding achievements and dedication of women entrepreneurs in the business world. Guided by the principle of "Supporting Women, Building Futures," the awards emphasize ESG principles, inspiring more women to enter the business arena and pursue professional success, creating a gender-equal business environment.

As Malaysia's most representative women entrepreneurs award, the "SHE 2023" has invited ten of Malaysia's most authoritative women entrepreneurs to serve as professional judges, carefully selecting women entrepreneurs who meet the criteria and standards. The esteemed judges include Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah, CEO of ShangHai Media Sdn Bhd; National Deputy President of SME Malaysia, Datin Dorph Peng; President of Malaysia Branding Association, Datin Winnie Loo; CEO of Sunway Education Group, Prof. Dato Dr. Elizabeth Lee; Executive Director of Ogawa Berhad, Datuk Lim Mee Ling; COO of Big Tree and Media Prima OMNiA; Chief Editor of Nan Yang Siang Pau, Ms Evie Loh; Chief of MRCA Women Division, Dato Winnie Lim; Chairman of MCAH Women Division, Datuk Ada Poon and Chairwomen of BNC Women Division, Dr Coco Wong. As titans in the business world, these ten judges are not only pillars in their respective fields but also role models for many entrepreneurs.

The SHE 2023 cordially invites the Member of Malaysian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (MAICSA) & Member of Dewan Perniagaan Melayu Bandaraya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Y.M. Tunku Dato' Mu'tamir Tunku Tan Sri Mohamed; Member of the Negeri Sembilan Royal Household, Y.Bhg Datin Paulene Tunku Mutamir; Member of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly for Kampung Tunku, Y.B Lim Yi Wei; Managing Director of Felement Group, Dato' Alfred Soh; CEO of ShangHai Media Sdn Bhd, Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah; Founder Of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Mr. CM Wong; Co-founder of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Ms. Elaine Piah; Immediate Past President of SME Malaysia & ShangHai Business Media Honourable Advisor, Datuk Michael Kang and General Manager, Finance and Administration of Hap Seng Star Sdn Bhd & ShangHai Business Media Honourable Advisor, Dato' Alex C. S. Wong, to grace the ceremony and add brilliance to the event.

In the most beautiful scenes of life, as butterflies adore flowers, women should empower themselves. Dancers gracefully weave through a sea of flowers, resembling butterflies in a dance, marking the commencement of the ceremony. Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah, in her opening speech, expressed that women play a unique and indispensable role in business. Their wisdom, innovation, and leadership are crucial for constructing a more prosperous and sustainable future. "The SHE 2023 is not just a recognition of women's achievements but also an encouragement for their transformative contributions in the business arena. "

Y.Bhg Datin Paulene Tunku Mutamir emphasized in her speech, " This grand event serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit, resilience, and unwavering dedication of women who have not just excelled in their chosen industries but have also made profound and meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond. Their leadership, innovation, and inclusive approach have paved the way for positive social change and economic growth. "

The "SHE 2023" awards ceremony gathered outstanding women entrepreneurs from various fields in the Malaysian business community. The winners included notable figures from sports, entertainment, and the music industry, such as the national treasure and renowned songstress YBhg. Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, distinguished actress, host, and singer Dr. Soo Wincci, former women's badminton player Goh Liu Ying, F V Group founder Vivy Yusof, acclaimed singer Yazmin Aziz, artist and actress Yumi Wong, Miss Malaysia champion and actress Carrie Lee, stylish mom Shaine Wong, actress and model Serene Claire, creating a dazzling array of stars on the stage.

The event also featured special performances by Carrie Lee and Yazmin Aziz captivating the audience with their enchanting melodies. The live music left the guests mesmerized and earned thunderous applause.

The "SHE 2023" features fifteen categories: Lifetime Achievement Noble Woman Award, Outstanding Celebrity Honor Woman Award, Exceptional Woman In Entrepreneurship Award, Motherhood Distinction Award, International Iconic Women Business Award, Outstanding Vocal Achievements Woman Award, Crowning Glory Achievement Award, Professional Woman Of Distinction Award, Pinnacle Of Sportsmanship Woman Award, Distinctive Women Business Award, Outstanding Women Business Award, Prominent Women Business Award, Aspiring Star Women Business Award, Best ESG Women Business Award and International Iconic Women Business Award.

In addition, the conference will also introduce five Honourable recognitions, including the Best Best Impression Recognition, TCHER LYE, LYE BOON ENG - TCHER LYE SDN BHD. Most Inspired Business Model Recognition, SEE TYAN YI - SWEET RENT SDN BHD. Most Resilience Recognition, DATO LEE GAIK CHENG - PUTRA MEDICAL CENTRE. Most Engagement Recognition, LEOH E MUI - JOYRIDE. Best Dress Recognition, YUMI WONG - DE KANGAROO PRODUCTION SDN BHD. The winners of each award was announced live, bringing another wave of excitement to the event.

A warm thank you to the following organizations for their full support – SHE2023's endorsement partners Shanghai Businesswomen Social Club (SBSC), SME Association of Malaysia (SME), Malaysia Retail Chain Association Women Division (MRCA), Malaysia Chinese Assembly Hall Women Division (MCAH), Business Networking Club Women Division (BNC), ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation (ARFF), Asia - Pacific Entrepreneur Associate Chamber of Commerce (APEACC), Branding Association of Malaysia (BAM); the affiliate Partners Felement Group and Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn Bhd; the official health partner, Medicap Sdn Bhd; the official F&B partner, Paradise (F&B) Malaysia Sdn Bhd; the official vehicle tinted partner, Vorra Window Film Malaysia; the brand partners Derm10,Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, Raffles Homeland Sdn Bhd; the official media partners, NanYang Siang Pau, EightFM, OMNiA, Focus Malaysia; the merchandise sponsors Avelon Healthcare Group and Elleven Lingerie International Sdn Bhd; the gown sponsor, Precious Precious Sdn Bhd; the decoration sponsor, The Jey Enterprise Sdn Bhd; the performance sponsor, Serene Claire and Yazmin Aziz; the lucky draw sponsors, Vtalent Business Sdn Bhd (Joyoung), Avelon Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Ebelle Sdn Bhd, Beauty High Point Sdn Bhd, Epitex International, uchino Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, Derm 10, Felement, Vorra Window Film Malaysia. The event's success was also attributed to the support from Aspial Production, and others supporting partners for making the event a great success.

ShangHai Business Media

ShangHai was founded in the year 1979, is the first Chinese Business Magazine Media in Malaysia, which is also the World Oldest Chinese Business Magazine Media. In the year 2018, ShangHai has successfully transformed from traditional printed copy business media into digital business media, aims to provide entrepreneurs with the highest quality and high-end business communication platform.

SOURCE ShangHai Business Media