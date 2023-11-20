ShangHai International Brand Recognition Gala Dinner 2023 Witnessed the Honourary Moment of Outstanding Certified Brand Owners

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by ShangHai Business Media, the "ShangHai International Brand Recognition" Gala Dinner 2023 took place at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION KUALA LUMPUR. As Malaysia's most influential corporate brand certification conference, the gala brought together leaders from Malaysian and Singaporean businesses in their finest attire to collectively witness the honored achievements of enterprises.

ShangHai International Brand Recognition (SIR) is a recognition system specially established for Brand, Product, Services, F&B, Manufacturer and Academy, aims to provide consumers with brand identification marks and protects consumers from exploitation of various commercial misconducts. And establish a harmonious relationship of mutual trust between brands and consumers to promote a win-win ecosystem in the market.

As the world's oldest Chinese business media, ShangHai Business Media aims to help build consumers' trust and confidence in brands through "ShangHai International Brand Recognition" and assist companies in creating a high-quality brand image, thereby enhancing the company's market position.

The "ShangHai International Brand Recognition" dinner kicked off with the entrance of heavyweight VIPs, including Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah, CEO of ShangHai Media Sdn Bhd, Datuk Michael Kang, Immediate Past President of SME MALAYSIA & ShangHai Business Media Honorable Advisor, Mr. CM Wong, Founder & CEO of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Ms. Elaine Piah, Co-Founder of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Ms. Wong Chui Ling, Founder & Managing Director of AW Communications & ShangHai Business Media Honorable Advisor, Dato' Alfred Soh, Managing Director of Felement Group, Mr. Liang Foo Kuan, Managing Director of Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn Bhd, ShangHai Business Media Honorable Advisor, Mr. Martin Lim, CBO of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Ms. Viyern Ngew, CMO of MediCap Healthcare Hub, Mr. David Tang, Operation Manager of Vorra Window Film Malaysia, Mr. Joshua Chan, Founder of WinePlug, Mr. Lee Hong Leong Business Director of Am13 Car Group, Mr. Kenneth, Director of D Vision Fundamental, and Mr. Jason Liew, CEO of Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd.

Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah said in her speech, "The 'ShangHai International Brand Recognition' sets the highest standards for brand quality and serves as recognition and affirmation of the quality of products or services for all award-winning enterprises. Brands without certification lack value recognition from consumers and the market. Only by obtaining brand certification can one progress faster and further in the market."

Datuk Michael Kang emphasized, " Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to the national economy, and as the economy continues to grow, brand value becomes the foundation for businesses to establish themselves in the market. The 'Business Sea International Brand Certification,' serving as a third-party professional auditing organization between enterprises and consumers, fully leverages the crucial role of brand certification in corporate brand building."

Renowned Malaysian radio host Ms. Wong Chui Ling also highlighted the significance of brands for businesses. "The importance of brand certification lies in its ability to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Certified brands undergo rigorous quality testing and safety certifications, ensuring the high quality and reliability of their products. In contrast, uncertified brands lack assurance, and there is uncertainty about the quality of their products."

On the other hand, Chan Fong, the Honorary Advisor of ShangHai Business Media and Founder of 180 Degrees Brandcom, although unable to attend the certification gala, shared the importance of branding with entrepreneurs through a video. "Only by shaping a good brand image can a product stand out from similar ones in the market and become a pioneer in the industry."

A warm thank you to the following organizations for their full support - SIR's alliance partners Felement Group and Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn Bhd; the official health partner, Medicap Sdn Bhd; the official catering partner, Paradise (F&B) Malaysia Sdn Bhd; the official wine partner, Wine Plug; and brand partners Derm10, Moveover, AM13 Car Group, D Vision Fundamental, Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, Raffles Homeland Sdn Bhd, and Vorra Window Film. The event's success was also attributed to the support from the official media partner, Nanyang Siang Pau, and business partner Worthy of Beauty for making the event a great success.

Nominations for the "ShangHai International Brand Recognition 2024" have been officially opened. Interested companies can contact Martin Lim, CBO of SBS Group Holdings Bhd at +6018-292 5923 or email [email protected] for more details.

ShangHai Business Media

Founded in 1979, and it was the First Chinese Business magazine in Malaysia, and also the oldest business media in the world. In 2018, we transformed from a traditional business magazine into digital business media, and now has became the most influential business platform in Malaysia, aiming to provide entrepreneurs with the highest quality and high-end business communication platform.

