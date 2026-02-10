Shanghai Launches Targeted Travel Campaign for Thai Visitors in Partnership with Klook

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism has partnered with global travel experience platform Klook to introduce "This is Shanghai," a targeted promotional initiative focused on the Thai tourism market. The initiative is intended to reinforce Shanghai's profile as an internationally competitive destination and broaden its visitor base across Southeast Asia by offering curated, competitively priced travel experiences that highlight the city's cultural offerings and contemporary character.

From now through February 28, Thai travelers are eligible to receive a 20% discount on Shanghai-related activities and attractions booked via Klook by applying the promo code SHANGHAI20 at checkout, with savings capped at 500 Thai Baht. Discount codes are limited and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Whether exploring the magic of Shanghai Disney Resort, drifting through the water town of Zhujiajiao, trying on traditional Hanfu at Yu Garden, admiring the Huangpu River skyline, experiencing the city's high-density urban environment, strolling down art-lined streets under plane trees, or savoring local delicacies like soup dumplings and crab roe noodles—Shanghai presents a wide range of experiences designed to appeal to different travel interests and preferences.

The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism noted that Thai arrivals to Shanghai reached 513,000 in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 70% and confirming Thailand as a key inbound tourism market for the city. "We are pleased to work with Klook, a platform recognized for its digital reach and market familiarity. In addition to providing promotional incentives, this initiative aims to present Shanghai's cultural assets, urban vitality, and visitor-friendly environment to a broader Thai audience. We look forward to welcoming more travelers from Thailand and supporting their exploration of the city's varied and distinctive offerings," the administration said in a statement.

A Klook representative added, "Shanghai has long been a popular destination for Thai travelers. We believe this campaign will further encourage travel planning and support cultural exchange between our two markets."

SOURCE Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism