Shanghai Partners with Agoda to Launch Exclusive Hotel Booking Offer for Travelers from Southeast Asia and the Middle East

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To attract more international visitors and solidify its position as China's leading inbound tourism gateway, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism has joined forces with Agoda, a leading global digital travel platform, to introduce the exclusive hotel promotion — "This is Shanghai". Starting now, travelers from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia can enjoy 5% off their total booking, with a maximum discount of 50 RMB per reservation, when reserving Shanghai hotels through Agoda.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

The promotion includes more than 3,000 quality hotels located near popular commercial districts like the Bund, Xintiandi, and Lujiazui, as well as major attractions such as Shanghai Disney Resort and Zhujiajiao. Guests can explore the classical beauty of Yuyuan Garden, stroll along the bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, or embark on a magical adventure at Shanghai Disney Resort.

According to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, this partnership is designed to employ digital platforms to deliver more convenient and high-quality travel experiences for international visitors from emerging markets, further stimulating inbound tourism spending and showcasing Shanghai's distinctive urban appeal. Agoda's Head of Greater China noted that the platform will offer travelers from the seven countries seamless booking services, including multilingual interfaces and localized payment options.

The promotion will run until January 2026. To see the full list of participating hotels, travelers can visit Agoda's website or app and search for "Shanghai Promotion."

Link: https://www.agoda.com/c/ThisisShanghai?ds=rz%2B96%2FUM3UfxH1u9

SOURCE Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism