TOKYOSept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, Shanghai's cultural and tourism sector made a significant showing at Tokyo's Tourism Expo Japan 2024, the leading tourism trade fair in Asia. The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism led an elite lineup of Shanghai's tourism firms, including Shanghai China International Travel Service Ltd.(CITS), Shanghai Spring Travel Service Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiushi Travel (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Disney Resort, Klook Travel, and Joyful Trip, collectively demonstrating the breadth of the city's cultural and tourism resources.

Shanghai Showcases Cultural and Tourism Assets at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

As the world prepares for a resurgence in tourism, the Expo returned to Tokyo, attracting over 1,200 exhibitors from more than 80 countries and regions. The China Pavilion, organized by the China National Tourism Office Tokyo, featured a rich mix of provinces and cities, with Shanghai standing out due to its extensive exhibit area that highlighted the city's international character and cosmopolitan charm. Through photographs, videos, and a unique Shanghai Komachi-themed Japanese-language guide, the booth showcased Shanghai's latest cultural and tourism attractions, attracting many inbound travel agents interested in discussions and partnerships. To enhance visitor engagement, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism organized a dynamic array of activities, including traditional lacquer fan-making workshops, enchanting xiaolongbao puppet performances, tourism promotion sessions, and exciting raffles. These interactive elements captivated Japanese visitors, infusing the booth with a dynamic energy.

Concurrently, the Administration launched a month-long advertising campaign at major JR stations across Tokyo, including Tokyo Station, Shibuya Scramble Crossing, Shinbashi Station, and the Tokyo Big Sight. The campaign utilized popular social media aesthetics to highlight Shanghai's diverse cultural and tourism landscape, displaying engaging visuals of the city's iconic landmarks, gourmet cuisine, deep traditional culture, and humanistic elements. These efforts further reinforced Shanghai's status as a premier destination for inbound Chinese tourism.

Jointly organized by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), and Japan Travel and Tourism Association, the Tourism Expo Japan 2024 represented a high point in global tourism. The event was held from September 26 to 29, 2024, in Tokyo.

SOURCE Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism