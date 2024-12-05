Shaping Batam's Digital Future: Telin and Citra Connect Secure Key Land for Development

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At ITW Asia 2024, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, proudly announces its partnership with PT Citranet Sarana Digital ("Citra Connect") in the successful final stage completion of the land acquisition process at Nongsa Digital Park (NDP). This strategic collaboration reflects a shared vision to develop NDP into a premier connectivity hub, driving growth in the Batam region and invigorating Indonesia's digital economy.

Back : Azmal Yahya – Chief of Product Telin, Bogi Witjaksono – CEO CFU WIB Telkom, John Ng – SVP Projects & Business Development Citra Connect. Front : Budi Satria D.Purba - CEO Telin, Marco Bardelli – Executive Director Citra Connect & NDP

The agreement was signed by Telin CEO, Budi Satria Dharma Purba, and Citra Connect Executive Director, Marco Bardelli of NDP. This partnership represents a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to advancing Indonesia's digital landscape by enhancing regional connectivity and transforming NDP into a gateway for technological innovation, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and forward-thinking initiatives.

Building on last year's strategic partnership, Telin and Citra Connect are working more closely to improve cross-border data transmission reliability and efficiency. This collaboration opens up new opportunities within the digital ecosystem, particularly for startups and digital infrastructure businesses, including Data Centres and Submarine Cables, which will significantly contribute to the national economy. This project is poised to substantially impact the growth of communication networks and promote technological advancement.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, stated, "Telin is proud to take this significant step with Citra Connect to further strengthen our collaboration. By finalizing the land acquisition process, together we are committed to transforming Nongsa Digital Park into a world-class connectivity hub that not only supports economic growth but also fosters innovation and sustainability in the Batam region."

Delighted for the successful completion of this important process, Marco Bardelli, Executive Director of both Citra Connect and NDP, commented "Citra Connect has been pivotal in making NDP one of the most attractive Data Centres Hub in the region, rapidly becoming a key component of the broad Indonesia's Digital Economy exponential growth. This would have not been possible without the precious cooperation with Telin: we started our journey recently, signing our partnership in September 2023, and it is amazing how quickly we have evolved our collaboration."

NDP remains committed to supporting Indonesia's digital transformation and contributing to the growth of the Batam region. Together with our partners, we are building a future-ready digital ecosystem that drives innovation and prosperity.

About Telin

Founded in 2007 as a company that provides a comprehensive suite of premium international carrier voice, data services, and business solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of wholesale, enterprise, digital player, and retail customers with operations. Telin operates in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, and also has representatives in the United Kingdom (UK), Philippines and India. Telin's infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometres of cable system length operates 58 Points of Presence, 10 global offices, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centres in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Timor Leste, and Indonesia. For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net

About CitraConnect

PT Citranet Sarana Digital (Citra Connect) is an Indonesian provider of connectivity services and digital solutions. Citra Connect, as a connectivity service provider, focuses on developing and providing high-quality access network to carriers and enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides a variety of digital solutions to meet communication and information technology requirements.

SOURCE PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin); PT Citranet Sarana Digital