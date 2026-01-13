SHAREit Group Upgrades to AI-Powered Mobile Ad Platform to Drive Growth in Emerging Markets

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit Group ("SHAREit" or "the Company"), a next-generation internet technology company, has upgraded its mobile advertising platform, repositioning it as an AI-driven commercial growth engine. Powered by the Company's proprietary AI-Powered Core, the platform has expanded beyond its developer-focused origins to support intelligent commercialization at scale. The platform now reaches approximately 2.4 billion users worldwide, with over 150 million daily ad impressions, and processes up to 180 billion ad requests per day through a high-concurrency AI architecture, further strengthening its role as a growth engine in emerging markets.

This strategic upgrade comes at a pivotal moment for the global digital economy. According to eMarketer's 2025 forecast, mobile advertising spending in high-growth regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America is projected to continue outpacing global averages, driven by an increasingly mobile-first consumer base. The SHAREit Ad Platform is engineered to capture this opportunity, bridging the gap between global advertisers and these high-value "Next-Gen" users.

Built on over 10 years of data accumulation, SHAREit Group applies large-scale deep learning models to convert behavioral data into real-time commercial intelligence. Its high-efficiency algorithms assess user value and intent within milliseconds, dynamically matching ads with relevant audiences. To ensure this precision translates into authentic value, security and traffic quality remain core priorities. An AI-driven anti-fraud system continuously monitors traffic patterns, identifying and intercepting abnormal or invalid activity in real time to ensure advertising spend reaches genuine users and supports long-term brand value.

The platform's transformation reflects a strategy to turn massive consumer engagement into scalable business outcomes. By integrating first-party inventory from SHAREit Group's own suite of apps with premium OEM partnerships and third-party SSPs, the platform offers end-to-end coverage across the full user lifecycle—from acquisition to retention and monetization.

SHAREit Ad Platform offers global advertisers four core advertising solutions, including retargeting, matrix-based interactive formats, and the proprietary HotApp solution. These solutions are supported by a product ecosystem of over 50 owned utility applications spanning music players, incentive-based offer walls, and e-commerce services. This diversified matrix enables campaigns to reach users in high-frequency, high-intent environments across emerging markets. In many regions, the platform ranks among the largest mobile marketing channels, on par with global leaders. Together, its scale and traffic advantages allow advertisers to efficiently reach, attract, and convert high-quality users through a transparent, performance-driven model.

To ensure support execution excellence, the company has established more than 10 regional teams in strategic hubs such as Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa and more. These teams provide full-lifecycle localized services ranging from creative adaptation to post-campaign analytics, bridging the gap between global scale and local cultural alignment.

Jason Wang, Partner of SHAREit Group, shared: "Our core philosophy has always been to start with developers, but not stop there. AI is essential to moving beyond traffic-driven competition and returning to the fundamentals of advertising. SHAREit Group is not just a media publisher but a smart digital infrastructure for emerging markets. By applying AI-driven insights, robust anti-fraud capabilities, and a collaborative ecosystem mindset, we help advertisers understand real market dynamics, avoid blind spending, and build a more transparent, sustainable media environment."

SHAREit Group is focused on building an AI-driven, transparent, and efficient advertising ecosystem that supports long-term growth. By combining proprietary technology, data intelligence, and global traffic partnerships, the platform provides a strong foundation for developers and advertisers expanding across emerging and high-growth markets.

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company dedicated to building a high-quality digital ecosystem for users and businesses worldwide. By integrating proprietary technology with deep local insights, SHAREit Group serves as a key growth engine for advertisers in emerging markets. It operates across 10+ global hubs, empowering partners in gaming, e-commerce, and fintech to achieve sustainable business growth.

For more information, please visit: www.ushareit.com

