Sheis, Inc.: Bridging Global Brands to Japan with Strategic Consulting and Influencer Marketing

Recent Collaborations Highlight Sheis, Inc.'s Expertise in Japan Market Entry

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based consulting firm Sheis, Inc. has recently announced two major partnerships that underscore its commitment to facilitating international business entry into Japan. The company has collaborated with Create For More, a creative agency looking to expand its services in Japan, providing strategic support for their market launch. Additionally, Sheis, Inc. is partnering with the TEAMZ Web3/AI Summit in Tokyo, an influential event bringing together global companies aiming to enter Japan's burgeoning web3 and AI space. These collaborations highlight Sheis, Inc.'s growing role in helping international brands and tech innovators establish a foothold in Japan through business matching and influencer-driven strategies.

About Sheis, Inc.: Japan Market Specialists with a Global Perspective

Founded in Tokyo in 2020, Sheis, Inc. is led by trilingual women entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds and a shared vision for cross-border collaboration. With 9 years of experience in entrepreneurship and 8 years in market consultancy, Sheis, Inc. is uniquely positioned to guide Southeast Asian and global brands through the complexities of Japan's competitive market.

Connecting Global Brands to Local Opportunities

At Sheis, Inc., our mission is to act as a bridge between international companies and Japanese business networks. Our business matching services link brands with relevant partners across industries such as technology, cosmetics, fashion, and education. By navigating Japan's intricate business culture, we help brands launch effectively and establish lasting relationships in the local market.

Harnessing the Power of Influencer Marketing for Authentic Engagement

In Japan's highly digitalized consumer landscape, influencer marketing is a critical channel for brands seeking to gain local traction. Sheis, Inc. taps into an expansive network of trusted influencers to promote our clients' products and services authentically. This approach has proven effective across industries, allowing our clients to resonate with Japanese consumers and build meaningful connections.

Expanding Reach Across Sectors and Regions

Our expertise spans more than 10 countries and various sectors, equipping us to handle the unique needs of each client. By tailoring strategies that align with each brand's objectives and cultural preferences, Sheis, Inc. helps clients achieve rapid market adaptation and long-term growth in Japan.

Why Sheis, Inc. is the Partner for Southeast Asian and Global Companies

Sheis, Inc. offers a combination of business insight, cultural understanding, and innovative marketing to provide clients a competitive edge in Japan. From market entry consulting to influencer engagement, our services ensure that international brands can unlock their potential in Japan's market.

