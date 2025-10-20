A New Era of Sourcing: 4,500 Suppliers Gather for the Opening of RX Huabo 33rd Shenzhen Gift Fair Today

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair (SZ Gift Fair) opens today at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. From October 20–23, 4,500 exhibitors across 15 halls will showcase modern lifestyles, seasonal decorations, and creative products. Over the next three days, SZ Gift Fair will be a global hub for inspiration, knowledge, and business opportunities, offering a leading sourcing platform for manufacturers and retailers.

Showcasing Top Kitchen and Homeware Brands: Redefining Everyday Living

Chinese exhibitors at the SZ Gift Fair are showing the world how innovation meets functionality in everyday living. Stechcol will showcase exquisite tea sets designed for modern lifestyles that cater to consumer needs, and ASD's compact kitchen appliances provide practical solutions across multiple cooking and prep scenarios. Fuguang, a leading Chinese drinkware brand, will display its creative water bottles, setting new trends in lifestyle.

Immersive Experiences: Blending Entertainment with Professional Sourcing Excellence

Helen Shen, Vice President of RX Huabo, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the buyer experience: "Creating a relaxed and enjoyable environment maximizes buyer curiosity, which is something that every gift fair should do to provide visitors with a carnival-like experience."

Building on its dual role as a trading and knowledge-sharing platform, the SZ Gift Fair has been upgraded to a more immersive and experiential event. Highlights will include the debut of a robot show and esports carnival. The Pet Products Expo has also been reconfigured to include a pet-friendly zone with interactive activities, alongside the Golly Pet Art Gallery—all tailored to highlight pet-centric new products, delivering entertainment value and sourcing insights for buyers.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

