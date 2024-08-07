Sherwin-Williams Bolsters Presence in Asia with Key Showcase at China Coatings Show 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams, a global innovator in the coatings industry, announces its participation in the China Coatings Show 2024 (CCS) for the third consecutive year. The prestigious regional event, scheduled from August 7-9, 2024, will feature the Company showcasing its extensive portfolio across all six business divisions in Asia – addressing diverse industrial needs and applications.

Featured business divisions at the exhibition include:

Sherwin-Williams Booth at 2024 China Coatings Show

Industrial Wood Coatings;

General Industrial Coatings;

Packaging Coatings;

Coil Coatings;

Automotive Finishes;

Protective & Marine Coatings.

As a significant industry initiative, the CCS 2024 is expected to draw over 800 exhibitors and attract more than 100,000 professional visitors. The event aims to accelerate high-level technological innovation, promote a low-carbon economy and drive sustainable transformations across industries.

Aligned with the CCS' theme, "Scientific Innovation for a Green Low-Carbon Future", Sherwin-Williams remains committed to bringing products with sustainability attributes to Asian markets, including China. This commitment reflects the Company's 158-year legacy of excellence and ongoing pursuit of innovative solutions.

At the show, Sherwin-Williams will unveil a series of products designed to meet the growing demands of the Chinese market, emphasizing innovation and sustainability. Key highlights include:

The debut of Emulate ™ , which features a metal finish with wood grain for enhanced aesthetic appeal and durability;

, which features a metal finish with wood grain for enhanced aesthetic appeal and durability; The debut of Excimer UV Series, which mechanized the manufacture of wood open-effect with custom soft-touch;

Next generation valPure® coating technologies for beverage, food and household and personal care metal packaging – one of the most sustainable packaging types in the world. The valPure ® coatings from Sherwin-Williams allow can makers and brand owners to use highly recyclable metal packaging for more and more goods.

"We are excited to participate in the China Coatings Show and showcase our latest advancements across all our business divisions in Asia," said Henry Wu, Sherwin-Williams Managing Director for APAC Region and Vice President & General Manager for the Industrial Wood Division. "This exhibition enables us to engage with our customers, demonstrate our technological expertise and reaffirm our commitment to delivering quality, innovation and sustainability attributes."

Sherwin-Williams booth details:

Booth Number: [W2 2012]

Location: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth and follow the WeChat account of Sherwin-Williams (account name: 宣伟Sherwin-Williams) for the latest updates.

About Sherwin-Williams

Founded by Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams in 1866, today The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is a global innovator in the development, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. We have more than 64,000 employees and conduct businesses in over 120 countries, serving professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. In 2023, our annual net sales reached US $23.05 billion.

Entering Asia in 1930 and regionally headquartered in Shanghai, The Sherwin-Williams Company today runs businesses in most of the Asian countries, and supplies coating solutions with industry-recognized brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, Aquaguard®, Ultra®, Debeer Refinish®, Fluropon®, WeatherXL® and many more for the construction, furniture, industrial, packaging and transportation markets, etc.

