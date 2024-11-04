Shinsegae Duty Free unveils the largest Chanel Winter Tale podium in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) duty-free at Incheon Airport Terminal 2

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free, in collaboration with Chanel, has unveiled the largest Chanel Winter Tale podium in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) duty-free at Incheon Airport Terminal 2.

Shinsegae Duty Free unveils the largest Chanel Winter Tale podium

This marks the second year of collaboration between Shinsegae Duty Free and Chanel, and the 2024 "Chanel Winter Tale" holiday event promises to be even grander. Spanning approximately 142 m² (1,528 sq ft), the space recreates a whimsical world straight from the heart of Chanel, offering a magical holiday experience for travelers. The event, which opened on October 29, will run through December 26.

At the "Chanel Winter Tale," travelers will have the opportunity to explore a curated selection of beauty products, perfect for making any holiday getaway extra special. Among the exclusive offerings are fragrance gift sets, premium skincare lines, and limited-edition makeup inspired by the iridescence of the aurora and the delicate beauty of snowflakes.

One of the highlights is the *Les Exclusifs de Chanel*, a collection of premium perfumes available only at select locations. Visitors will be able to experience scents like the amber-toned Coromandel, the white musk-infused 1957, and the amber-red notes of Le Lion, offering fragrances for both women and men.

To enhance the holiday spirit, Chanel has also prepared an array of interactive experiences. A photo zone featuring AR technology allows visitors to capture the excitement of travel with snowy backdrops, while a personalized wish card printing station lets travelers send heartfelt messages to loved ones.

Additional services include makeup demonstrations, product consultations, and exclusive gifts with purchase for those who book in advance.

A spokesperson for Shinsegae Duty Free commented, "In celebration of the year-end holiday season, we're thrilled to partner once again with one of travelers' favorite brands, Chanel. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories through this collaboration, and we plan to continue curating unique travel experiences with a variety of brand partnerships in the future."

This festive event is sure to captivate both beauty enthusiasts and travelers looking to bring a touch of luxury to their holiday journeys.

