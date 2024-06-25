Shiny Meadow, a Worldwide Olympic Partner, offers more natural nutrition to nourish remarkable achievement

HONG KONG, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate International Olympic Day on June 23rd, the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) held a "2024 Olympic Day" running event in the West Kowloon Cultural District on the day. This was to promote mass participation in sports and spread the Olympic spirit. The event was structured around three pillars - inspiration, learning, and experience - to encourage people from all walks of life to actively participate, learn about Olympic values, and experience new sports.

Mr. Joe WONG, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr. Timothy FOK, President of SF&OC, SF&OC Officers together with the Official Partners of Olympic officiated the event ceremony on Olympic Day 2024. Nourish and refresh each new day with nutrition

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Shiny Meadow certainly provided strong support and actively participated in the event. In addition to sending a team to run with Hong Kong athletes and distributing products, the brand also set up a game booth to share the joy of sports with the public and athletes, while also promoting the importance of the natural nutrition of fresh milk.

Pursuing Excellence, Embodying the Olympic Spirit

Since its inception, Shiny Meadow has been relentlessly pursuing excellence in quality. The brand collects high-standard milk sources (exceeding EU standards for microbes and somatic cells), works with high-standard pastures (selected GAP certified Grade 1 ranches), and proceeds high-standard quality management (360 comprehensive control standards from farm to shelf) to produce high-quality pure fresh milk. The brand constantly challenges itself in industry competitions, continuously refining its products to bring premium milk experiences to discerning consumers, making every day a healthy, uplifting one.

The entire production process adds no other ingredients, ensuring 100% pure freshness. This is not only the brand's unwavering commitment to the quality of every drop of milk, but also its responsibility to consumer health. Raw milk goes from farm to factory in just two hours, with the "1nm micro-membrane locking technology" preserving the milk's original state and ensuring the fresh natural nutrition and rich flavor. During transportation, the milk is kept at 2-6°C to retain the fresh taste and nutrition, meeting local safety standards.

Nutritionally Superb that Goes Beyond Imagination

Through market research, the brand has found that Hong Kong consumers have a strong pursuit of the nutritional value of fresh milk. The general public is keenly focused on natural, additive-free healthy eating habits, paying special attention to product nutrition labels and understanding the abundant natural nutrition of fresh milk, including high-quality proteins, native calcium, vitamins and minerals that are more easily absorbed by the body, aiding bone growth and maintaining physical fitness.

The Shiny Meadow Classic version formally entered the Hong Kong market in March 2024, launching 720ml and 250ml products. Each 100ml of 100% fresh milk provides 3.6g of natural milk protein and 120mg of natural calcium. It has been quickly praised and well-received, with widespread availability across a diverse retail network. It can be found in over a thousand outlets, including Wellcome (including Market Place and ThreeSixty), ParknShop (including Taste and Fusion), AEON supermarkets, CR Vanguard, 7-Eleven and OK convenience stores.

In late June, the brand will launch the Shiny Meadow 4.0, bringing to the market an option of fresh milk with even higher natural nutritional value. Each 100ml provides 4.0g of natural milk protein and 130mg of natural calcium. The milk has a rich, creamy texture with a richer, smoother, and slightly sweet flavor profile. This delivers an unexpectedly delightful sensory experience for fresh milk lovers, while also infusing the body with abundant vitality.

SOURCE Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Company Limited