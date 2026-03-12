SHOPLINE Partners with YouBiz to Deliver an Integrated Commerce and Financial Ecosystem for Businesses

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by merchants worldwide, announced a strategic partnership with YouBiz, the fast-growing multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform built by YouTrip. The collaboration aims to give merchants a more streamlined way to manage both commerce operations and business spending as they expand regionally.

While Singapore merchants have traditionally focused on domestic growth, regional expansion across Southeast Asia and beyond has become a necessity for long-term growth. This shift is driven by a combination of a saturated local market and immense opportunities in the dynamic ASEAN region1.

However, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face operational complexity when managing cross-border payments, foreign exchange costs, supplier payouts, and day-to-day operational expenses across fragmented tools.

Through this partnership, SHOPLINE and YouBiz aim to simplify how merchants operate across markets by combining eCommerce infrastructure with financial management capabilities. This enables merchants to manage both revenue and spend more efficiently as they grow locally and internationally.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering more than just technology. By combining our commerce infrastructure with YouBiz's financial incentives, we are empowering merchants to operate smarter and grow across the region with greater cost efficiency," said Hui Cheng New, SHOPLINE Singapore Head of Business Development.

SHOPLINE X YouBiz Collaboration

To help merchants maximize their resources and manage operating costs as they scale, SHOPLINE and YouBiz have introduced exclusive partnership incentives.

During the promotional period, SHOPLINE merchants who use YouBiz cards to pay for their SHOPLINE subscriptions can enjoy up to 10 percent upsized cashback during the promotional period. In addition, YouBiz users will receive an extra two months free when signing up for selected SHOPLINE plans. For more information, please visit: https://www.you.co/biz/shopline

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider empowering retailers to sell, market, and operate their businesses on a unified commerce platform. SHOPLINE supports merchants worldwide with comprehensive solutions spanning e-commerce, social commerce, point-of-sale, and CRM. With an open platform architecture and thriving partner ecosystem, SHOPLINE delivers innovative technology and expert support so brands can build successful, differentiated commerce businesses in any market.

About YouBiz

YouBiz is a leading multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform for businesses. Built by YouTrip, YouBiz provides enterprises and startups with an easy-to-use, convenient, and affordable spend management platform to power their cross-border payment needs and global expansion plans. Today, YouBiz is one of the fastest-growing spend management fintechs and a reliable partner for businesses as they accelerate their business growth with the best in market exchange rates, at zero FX fees.

Contact: David Wamsley, Rosebud Communications

[email protected]

1 https://www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/resources/media-centre/news/2025/august/sg60-singapore-smes-and-startups-look-overseas-for-growth#:~:text=Singaporean%20SMEs%20and%20startups%20are,up%20from%202%2C500%20in%202023 .

SOURCE SHOPLINE