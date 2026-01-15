Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK): Foreign Investors Accumulate at Valuation Lows as Robotics Strategy Gains Market Recognition

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) has experienced a notable shift in its capital market shareholder structure. According to disclosures from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and transaction data from multiple financial terminals, foreign institutional investors have significantly increased their shareholdings while the Company's share price traded within a relatively low range, forming a clear pattern of sustained accumulation. According to the Company Secretary, certain foreign institutions have established positions at an average cost of approximately HK$2.08 per share. This price level is close to the Company's recent share price trough, underscoring institutional investors' constructive view on Shoucheng Holdings' medium- to long-term capitalization potential.

Market analysts believe that the continued participation of foreign investors at valuation lows reflects broad-based confidence in the Company's asset management and operational capabilities, its strategic positioning within the robotics industry ecosystem, as well as the potential for valuation recovery in the capital markets. From a fund-flow perspective, long-term positioning by institutional investors at relatively depressed valuations often signals stronger expectations for future growth prospects and cash-flow stability.

Meanwhile, a series of proactive capital market initiatives by Shoucheng Holdings has provided additional support to market sentiment. According to Company announcements and share repurchase disclosures filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Company has continued to execute share buybacks, demonstrating management's confidence in intrinsic value and commitment to share price stability. Public information shows that in mid-October 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 50.4 million shares for a total consideration of around HK$115 million. More recently, additional buybacks involving several million shares were conducted within the HK$2.07–2.08 price range. Such sustained and disciplined repurchase activity highlights the Company's proactive approach to value management and internal capital allocation during periods of perceived undervaluation.

From a fundamentals perspective, Shoucheng Holdings' solid financial position provides a strong foundation for its industrial strategy. According to the Company's third-quarter financial disclosures, cash and wealth management assets amounted to approximately HK$8.55 billion as of the end of the third quarter, while the overall leverage ratio remained at a healthy level. This robust balance sheet affords ample financial flexibility for continued industrial investments, capital operations, and share repurchase programs.

At the operational level, the Company continues to expand its strategic footprint in the robotics sector. Public information indicates that Shoucheng Holdings has expanded its investments across a portfolio of core robotics enterprises, including Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, Differential Robotics, DEEP Robotics, Booster Robotics, ROBOTERA, and Galaxea Dynamics, among others. These investments are aimed at accelerating the commercialization of robotics technologies across education, consumer, and healthcare application scenarios. In addition, the Company's recent increase in its stake in humanoid robotics company Booster Robotics further underscores its long-term strategic commitment to embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics.

Overall, the combination of foreign capital accumulation at valuation lows, ongoing share repurchases, strong cash reserves, and the continued advancement of the robotics ecosystem and commercialization pathways constitutes the core investment highlights for Shoucheng Holdings at this stage. Market participants generally expect that, as robotics commercialization models mature and underlying business potential is progressively realized, the Company's long-term value proposition will become increasingly evident in capital market valuations.

