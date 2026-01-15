Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Pioneers Investor-Led Livestream Commerce, Advancing End-to-End Commercialization of Its Robotics Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the robotics industry accelerates its transition toward large-scale commercialization, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) has announced another significant milestone in its robotics investment and ecosystem-building strategy. The Company disclosed that it will officially launch China's first full-scenario livestream platform dedicated to robotics product sales — the "PoBiren (Barrier-Breaker) Initiative Livestream Studio" — at 19:50 on Sunday, January 18, simultaneously on Douyin and WeChat Video Channels.

The launch of this platform marks a key step in Shoucheng Holdings' efforts to accelerate the integration of online and offline sales channels across the robotics value chain, from R&D and manufacturing to end-user consumption. Through an innovative "robotics + commerce" model, the Company aims to facilitate the transition of robotics products from primarily industry-level applications toward broader mass-market adoption, offering a new commercialization pathway for the robotics sector.

Building China's First Sales-Oriented Robotics Livestream Platform and a "Showcase–Transaction–Delivery" Closed Loop

According to the Company, the PoBiren Initiative Livestream Studio is not a conventional brand-promotion or content-driven livestream. Instead, it is a robotics-focused livestream platform designed with product sales and transaction conversion as its core objective. The platform will bring together multiple robotics ecosystem companies, including Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, DEEP Robotics, and Differential Robotics, enabling a one-stop closed loop covering product demonstrations, interactive engagement, real-time ordering, and sales conversion.

Unlike traditional livestream commerce models, which often emphasize promotional messaging and short-term sales tactics, the PoBiren Initiative adopts an investor-perspective narrative. Through in-depth discussions of industry trends and portfolio companies' strategic positioning, the livestream not only showcases product features, but also explores the underlying technological innovation, brand philosophy, and long-term development roadmaps of the participating companies.

By integrating industry analysis with product presentation, this format allows viewers to gain insight into both the functional value of robotics products and the competitive positioning of the companies behind them. Compared with conventional livestream selling, the approach places greater emphasis on industry depth and brand value communication, providing robotics companies with a more effective and credible channel to engage directly with consumers.

Industry participants generally view this model favorably, noting that it has the potential to enhance brand recognition for portfolio companies, improve market conversion efficiency, and accelerate the transition from industrial deployment to broader market acceptance. The model may also set a new benchmark for marketing and communications within the robotics sector and beyond.

Building an Agent Network of Nearly 100 Robotics Companies to Enable Ecosystem-Level Commercialization

Beyond capital investment, Shoucheng Holdings has been actively expanding its ecosystem-level commercialization infrastructure. The Company has established an agent network covering approximately 100 robotics companies, providing portfolio enterprises with integrated support across production-sales coordination, channel expansion, and order generation, thereby facilitating faster market entry and real-world deployment.

This agent network functions not only as a commercialization channel, but also as an extension of the Company's investment strategy. By leveraging the network to generate early demand signals and collect real-time market feedback, Shoucheng Holdings enables portfolio companies to refine and iterate their products based on practical deployment data, supporting rapid ecosystem growth.

Robotics Investment Portfolio Delivers Breakthrough Returns as Flagship Projects Achieve Strong Performance

Shoucheng Holdings' robotics investment portfolio has delivered notable results. One of the most prominent examples is Variable Robotics, an embodied-intelligence company that recently completed an approximately RMB 1 billion Series A++ financing round. Based on the valuation achieved in this round, funds affiliated with Shoucheng Holdings that invested at an early stage have reportedly realized investment returns exceeding 10x, underscoring the Company's strong execution and forward-looking judgment in frontier technology investments.

In addition, Shoucheng Holdings' robotics portfolio includes other core enterprises such as Unitree Robotics and Galaxy General, many of which continue to advance both technological development and capital-market readiness. According to public reports, certain portfolio companies have entered IPO tutoring stages or have established leading positions within their respective robotics sub-sectors.

The growth of these enterprises not only supports technological breakthroughs within the industry, but also contributes tangible and scalable value to Shoucheng Holdings' investment portfolio.

Beyond individual success stories, the Company's overall robotics investment portfolio has achieved significant aggregate returns. According to Kang Yu, Company Secretary of Shoucheng Holdings, the portfolio's book return in the robotics sector has exceeded 4x, a particularly notable achievement amid heightened valuation volatility in the private equity market.

Public analysis suggests that such performance is not coincidental, but rather the result of a systematic investment strategy focused on selective exposure to high-quality enterprises. Shoucheng Holdings' investments span multiple key segments of the robotics industry, from hardware manufacturing and intelligent systems to service and industrial applications. This multi-dimensional布局 enables portfolio companies to collaborate and reinforce one another, maximizing overall portfolio value creation.

From Investor to Ecosystem Builder: Shoucheng Holdings' Long-Term Strategic Path

Shoucheng Holdings' long-term commitment to the robotics sector extends well beyond financial investment. The Company emphasizes a coordinated model integrating capital, application scenarios, and ecosystem development. On one hand, it continues to deploy industrial funds to invest in companies with core technologies and strong growth potential; on the other, it provides portfolio companies with access to real enterprise-level application scenarios and commercialization validation through its agent network and proprietary resources.

This end-to-end support model — spanning capital deployment to real-world implementation — enables a tighter alignment between capital and technology, and between technological innovation and market demand, thereby facilitating faster value realization and more sustainable growth.

As robotics technologies continue to penetrate industrial automation, service applications, and smart-city scenarios, the sector is entering a more mature phase of commercialization. Against this backdrop, Shoucheng Holdings' sustained execution and tangible results position the Company as a key participant in the evolving robotics value chain. Looking ahead, as livestream initiatives roll out, portfolio companies scale commercialization, and capital markets reassess high-quality technology assets, Shoucheng Holdings is well-positioned to unlock further value from its robotics ecosystem.

