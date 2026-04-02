SHPT Debuts at China International Hydrogen Congress & Expo 2026 with New-Generation Products Premiering

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 25–27, 2026, China International Hydrogen Congress & Expo 2026 (CIHC 2026), hosted by the China Hydrogen Alliance and China Electricity Council, grandly kicked off in Beijing. The event gathered over 500 enterprises from 14 countries and regions worldwide.

SHPT publicly premiered its new-generation fuel cell products and new series of solutions, attracting extensive attention from all sectors. On the opening day of the exhibition, Mr POON Kwok Ying, Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD), the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, along with other officials, visited the SHPT booth. Journalists from China Central Television(CCTV) covered the company's core technologies on-site; an in-depth interview was featured in Finance Studio on China Media Group Mobile, garnering over 1.045 million online views. The booth welcomed a steady stream of overseas clients and domestic visitors, with vibrant discussions and inquiries throughout.

New-Generation Debut: SHPT's Robust Strengths Meet Diverse Market Demands

As another milestone innovative product from SHPT, the PROME M5H fuel cell stack and PROME P5H fuel cell system directly address the existing pain points of 200–300 kW power-segment products in real-world applications. Delivering substantial improvements over the previous generation, the products boast a nearly 15% increase in rated efficiency, while the volumetric rated power density and durability have both risen by approximately 50%, reaching globally advanced standards. Scheduled for mass production in Q4 2026, the new offerings will deliver more powerful and efficient hydrogen power solutions for medium- and heavy-duty long-haul trucks. They will further enhance life-cycle economy, support the development of hydrogen energy expressways and hydrogen corridors during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, and expand into additional application scenarios including stationary power generation, mining trucks, railway locomotives and marine vessels.

New Series Debut: SHPT's UAV & Two-Wheeler Solutions Fully Launched

Following the successful deployment of multiple integrated fuel cell power generation solutions, SHPT has entered new tracks covering UAVs and two‑wheelers. The company further focuses on cost reduction and efficiency improvement to deliver greater value for customers.

The F-series fuel cell system — a hydrogen-powered solution enabling longer cruise range for UAVs — features a rated power of 6 kW and adopts a closed cathode air-cooled architecture. With a mass power density of ≥ 630 W/kg, it reaches an industry-leading level, significantly boosting operational efficiency. The product meets application demands for large-scale equipment inspection, logistics transportation, emergency fire response, etc. The product is also suitable for forklifts and small power generation equipment. To date, the F-series has been delivered for projects including photovoltaic inspection and material transportation.

A hydrogen power solution that enables two-wheelers to operate with lower cost — SHPT's R-series fuel cell system: Featuring a rated power of 300W and adopting a closed cathode air-cooled architecture, it has a power density far higher than the industry average. The R300 system entered mass production phase at the end of 2025. The hydrogen-powered two-wheelers equipped with R-series have a maximum speed of 25 km/h, an overall vehicle weight of less than 55 kilograms, and a cruise range of over 100 kilometers, which are suitable for shared rental, express logistics, food delivery, personal travel and other scenarios.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, SHPT fully demonstrated its technological advancement, product innovation capabilities and proven application deployment strengths. With solid technical expertise, the company is laying a solid foundation for China to build the national "1+N+X" comprehensive hydrogen energy application ecosystem during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, while also paving the way for further expansion into overseas markets. The booth attracted potential partners from South Korea, Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, Vietnam, Finland, France, Sweden and other countries, who visited for in-depth business discussions and cooperation negotiations.

SOURCE Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co., Ltd.