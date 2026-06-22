Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Meets Overwhelming Demand for Global Pathway with Additional Year 7 Class

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the highly successful launch of its Key Stage 3 in March, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong has officially accelerated its mission to develop into a premium through-train school. At its historic Founding Key Stage 3 Cohort Reception, the school announced the opening of an additional Year 7 class for the upcoming August 2026 intake. This strategic expansion directly answers a profound market longing. Families are actively seeking a secure, uninterrupted, and elite British education that provides absolute academic continuity.

Left to Right: Stephen Wong, Gráinne Walters, Sarah Canning-Jones, Carla Howarth & Priya Kanthan (PRNewsfoto/Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong)

Honoured by the presence of the school governors, the milestone event highlighted how this structural growth provides long term academic security. With Year 7 arriving in August 2026 and Year 8 following in August 2027, graduating students receive guaranteed consideration for progression into Year 9 at Shrewsbury School UK. This structural link anchors each child's personal journey within a celebrated 474-year British educational lineage founded by Royal Charter in 1552, perfectly answering parent desires for an international stage for the aspirations of their children.

Living Proof of the Seamless Global Pathway

The absolute efficacy of this interconnected global network is illustrated by the journey of Alex, a distinguished founding student and Year 6 achievement scholar who graduated from Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong in June 2024. After completing his primary phases in Hong Kong, Alex seamlessly transitioned to Packwood School, a fellow member of the Shrewsbury family, and will enter the historic gates of Shrewsbury School UK this coming August.

"Beginning my education as a founding student at Shrewsbury Hong Kong established the essential academic rigour and global perspective that prepared me for my time within the wider school family," Alex remarked. "The whole journey has been absolutely seamless and brilliant. Knowing my path connects directly from Hong Kong to Packwood School, and now straight to the historic gates of Shrewsbury UK this August, is incredibly exciting. I honestly cannot wait to get started at Shrewsbury School UK."

Validating Parent Aspirations

To commemorate this milestone, the evening featured the sealing of the Founding Futures Time Capsule, a symbolic ceremony linking the heritage of the school, the present community, and the global trajectory of its pioneering students.

Shrewsbury Hong Kong Principal Priya Kanthan stated: "The sealing of the Founding Futures Time Capsule, combined with the opening of an additional Year 7 class, marks a profound moment of validation for our global family of schools. This expansion proves that our premium through-train model, which is deeply driven by core values, is exactly what parents are looking for to secure the future of their children. The extraordinary demand from families reinforces that the region deeply values an education rooted in strength of character, mutual respect, and global citizenship. Shrewsbury Hong Kong remains fully committed to ensuring educational continuity and shared standards of high achievement across our Shrewsbury education."

About Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong draws directly from the heritage of one of Britain's most distinguished independent schools. Founded by Royal Charter in 1552, Shrewsbury School UK has an exceptional record of excellence in broad academic study. We share a commitment to cultivating confident, articulate, and independent learners.

As the only premium provider of British education in the region, our inspirational educational programme is grounded in the English National Curriculum, designed to nurture creativity and confidence. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Central, we offer an exceptional range of experiences for students aged 3 to 13.

Applications are now open for 2027/28 entry. Find out more via our website at www.shrewsbury.edu.hk.

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SOURCE Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong