Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Launches Key Stage 3 with Celebratory Ceremony

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong proudly marked the official launch of its Key Stage 3 programme with a vibrant ceremony that underscored the institution's dedication to educational excellence. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Mr Brian Davidson CMG, the British Consul General to Hong Kong and Macao, alongside Governors Ms Carla Howarth, Ms Sarah Canning-Jones, Ms Gráinne Walters, and School Supervisor Mr Stephen Wong.

Left to Right: Priya Kanthan, Sarah Canning-Jones, Carla Howarth, Brian Davidson CMG, Gráinne Walters, Stephen Wong

The ceremony began with lively performances by students, followed by congratulatory videos sent from notable figures such as Mr Bernard Charnwut Chan, Chairman of the Board of Governors; Mr Leo Winkley, Headmaster of Shrewsbury School UK; Mr Robert Millar, Principal of Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside; and Ms Amanda Dennison, Principal of Shrewsbury International School Bangkok City Campus.

In his inspiring address, Mr Brian Davidson CMG spoke on the transformative potential of the new Key Stage 3 programme. "This moment not only signifies a significant development for Shrewsbury but also strengthens the educational partnership between the UK and China Hong Kong. We are dedicated to enhancing educational development across these regions, and today's event is a testament to that commitment," he emphasised.

Echoing this sentiment, Ms Carla Howarth, Governor, highlighted the seamless educational pathways facilitated by Key Stage 3 leading to Shrewsbury School in the UK. "With this new addition, students can now extend their academic journey up to Year 8 in Hong Kong, ensuring a smooth transition to Shrewsbury School in the UK in Year 9 or to their chosen destination. This initiative helps bridge our educational systems and enriches the opportunities available to students here in Hong Kong. Together, we are nurturing a global educational landscape," she articulated.

Principal Ms Priya Kanthan addressed an audience that included media representatives, corporate partners, relocation agents, and the parents of students in Years 4 to 6. She remarked, "Today, we celebrate not just the launch of Key Stage 3 but also our community's commitment to educational excellence. Our curriculum is designed to inspire, challenge, and engage our students, ensuring they are well-prepared for their future academic pursuits."

A highlight of the event was the creation of a collaborative handprint mural by distinguished guests, symbolising unity and the community spirit within the school. This artwork will serve as a lasting testament to the collective efforts and aspirations of the students and the academic team at Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong.

The introduction of Key Stage 3 marks a significant milestone in Shrewsbury's ongoing commitment to nurturing the potential of young learners and establishing robust educational pathways for their future success.

About Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong draws directly from the heritage of one of Britain's most distinguished independent schools. Founded by Royal Charter in 1552, Shrewsbury School UK has an exceptional record of excellence in broad academic study. We share a commitment to cultivating confident, articulate, and independent learners.

As the only premium provider of British education in the region, our inspirational educational programme is grounded in the English National Curriculum, designed to nurture creativity and confidence. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Central, we offer an exceptional range of experiences for students aged 3 to 13.

www.shrewsbury.edu.hk

@shrewsburyhkg

#WeAreShrewsbury

#TogetherWeFlourish

Media Kit:

https://shorturl.at/GkyZA



SOURCE Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong