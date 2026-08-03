First and Only Chinese Property Company to Receive This Global Honour

"Xintiandi Communities set a global benchmark for urban development by sustainably balancing historical heritage, future development needs with environmental sustainability. " --- Stephanie Lo, Vice Chairman of Shui On Land

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shui On Land Limited (Stock Code: 272) has been named among TIME's inaugural "World's Most Impactful Companies" list for 2026, making it the first and only Chinese real estate developer to receive this prestigious recognition.

Shui On Land Named Among TIME's World's Most Impactful Companies 2026

The World's Most Impactful Companies list quantitatively assesses companies' contributions across Society, Environment, Health, and Knowledge, measuring how core business activities align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched by TIME in partnership with Statista, the list uses a data-driven methodology built on the Upright Project's Net Impact Model – which draws on over 200 million scientific articles and public statistical databases from the World Bank, WHO, OECD, IPCC, and other authoritative sources.

Shui On Land's inclusion demonstrates its position as a global pioneer in developing and operating sustainable communities. With cities home to 45% of the world's population—a share that continues to grow, particularly in Asia—and accounting for an estimated 70% of global carbon emissions, sustainable urban solutions have become a critical global imperative. Shui On Land's long-standing practice is a direct response to this imperative.

Xintiandi Communities: Setting a Global Benchmark in Sustainable Communities Development and Operations

China's rapid urbanisation in the last thirty years has created a tremendous need to develop vibrant, healthy, sustainable communities as building blocks of thriving cities. At the same time, heritage preservation and urban regeneration have become ever more important as part of urban solutions to create holistic and fulfilling lifestyles. Shui On Land's "Xintiandi communities" have set global benchmarks for building vibrant communities and creating landmark places. The Company pioneered the development of master-planned, mixed-use, culturally sensitive communities with placemaking at their core. This has yielded award-winning landmark communities in Shanghai, Wuhan, Chongqing and Foshan, offering a diversified portfolio of community models including Greater Xintiandi Community, Neighbourhood Community, Urban Retreat Community and Knowledge Community – each tailored to local context.

Ms. Stephanie Lo, Vice Chairman of Shui On Land, commented: "Thriving cities are made of vibrant communities, not buildings. We are dedicated to building resilient and culturally diverse urban communities that bring heritage to life. We have always believed a community's true value lies in whether people choose to stay and build their lives here, generation after generation, and this intergenerational continuity is rooted in economic, social, cultural, and environmental sustainability.

This recognition from TIME represents authoritative global validation of Shui On's approach to urban regeneration in China. We remain committed to a human-centric approach, opening up new possibilities for diverse ways of living, and shaping communities into self-sustaining, resilient, and enduring urban environments. By sustainably balancing historical heritage, future development needs with environmental sustainability, we provide exemplary solutions for cities—solutions that stand the test of time. "

Sustainability Leadership Affirmed: The 5C Sustainability Strategy in Action

This accolade affirms Shui On Land's long-standing commitment to sustainable development. The Company drives sustainability through its "5C Sustainability Strategy", encompassing five pillars: Community, Clean, Culture, Care, and Corporate Governance. This framework translates principles into concrete actions, supporting Shui On Land's low-carbon, climate-resilient, healthy and vibrant community development.

Shui On Land has been a pioneer in adopting the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and implementing carbon-reduction measures across its developments and operations, from renewable electricity to low-carbon building materials. For example, its flagship Shanghai Xintiandi has adopted 100% renewable electricity across all its operating properties since July 2024. Shui On has also partnered with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to launch the industry's first "Deep Green Lease" for office spaces in China, engaging tenants in emissions reduction across the entire community ecosystem. As a result, from a 2019 baseline, it cut Scope 1 and 2 carbon intensity by 57% and Scope 3 tenant carbon intensity by 32% in 2025. Beyond decarbonisation, Shui On Land also activates its communities through cultural and sports programmes that foster vibrant, healthy community life, tangibly benefiting tenants and customers and the wider public.

The recognition reinforces Shui On Land's long-standing belief that sustainability is fundamental to creating places that endure. As cities around the world confront the dual challenges of urban regeneration and climate resilience, Shui On Land will continue to respond with systemic innovation – ensuring that every community it creates becomes a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable place where people and nature thrive together.

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About Shui On Land

Founded in 2004, Shui On Land (Stock Code: 272) is a leading urban solution provider in China, offering a diverse portfolio in top tier cities across the country with two core business segments: property development and asset management. The Company specialises in urban regeneration and developing communities that prioritise culture, social engagement, and sustainability. Shui On Land is committed to delivering a best-in-class lifestyle through its well-known brands "Xintiandi" and "Lakeville". As of December 31, 2025, the Company holds a land bank of 7.2 million sq.m. in prime locations across key Chinese cities. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Shui On Xintiandi, serves as the commercial property investment and management arm, making it one of the largest private commercial property managers in Shanghai. This subsidiary oversees a portfolio of RMB79 billion of office and retail premises in Shanghai, including the flagship Shanghai Xintiandi.

Shui On Land was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 4, 2006. The Company is included in several key indices, such as the BI China Real Estate Owners and Developers Valuation Peers, and the Bloomberg ESG Data Index.

For more information, please visit www.shuionland.com

SOURCE Shui On Land Limited