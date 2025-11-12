SiegPath Wins "Most Innovative Fintech Award 2025" at AI Expo Europe

"Shark Plan" Accelerates Launch, Powered by SiegAI™ to Pioneer a New Trading Paradigm

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SiegPath, a proprietary trading platform driven by financial technology innovation, has been awarded the "Most Innovative Fintech Award 2025" at the AI Expo Europe, recognising its pioneering work in AI-driven investment advisory solutions.

As one of Europe's largest and most influential AI industry events, AI Expo Europe was held in Bucharest, Romania, from 2–3 November, bringing together global leaders in artificial intelligence and financial technology.

Daniel Tu, CEO of SiegPath Greater China, commented: "As an active global participant in financial technology, SiegPath is deeply honoured to stand alongside top-tier AI and fintech innovators such as Google, NVIDIA, IBM, Microsoft and Alibaba Cloud This recognition underscores our strength in innovation and our commitment to advancing the fintech ecosystem."

Technology and Talent Advancing Professional Growth and Inclusive Knowledge

During the Expo, SiegPath participated as a Bronze Sponsor and hosted a corporate booth that attracted representatives from numerous financial and technology institutions, along with technical experts from around the world.

The company showcased the SiegAI™ product suite, including:

AI-Advisor – Intelligent investment advisory system





AI-Trader – Real-time risk management module





AI-Support – Smart customer service and operational assistant





AI-Research – Data-driven research and analytical platform

The exhibits focused on data- and model-driven decision support, demonstrating SiegPath's strength in combining innovation with governance. Working alongside licensed private funds and DMA brokers, SiegPath emphasises that while technology is an enabler, professionalism and discipline remain key. Through a strong community of fund managers and AI-based mentorship, the company integrates education and practical guidance to help traders develop discipline, enhance analytical skills, and reach higher professional standards.

"Shark Plan (10K Flash)" — Rapid Certification × Swift Capital Connection

In response to growing market demand for faster evaluation and capital authorisation, SiegPath has launched the innovative "Shark Plan", an accelerated trader certification scheme designed for speed, efficiency, and transparency.

The plan features a one-time assessment with instant qualification, eliminating the need for multiple evaluation stages. Supported by real-time risk controls and clearly defined performance benchmarks, it highlights SiegPath's strong capabilities in product innovation, risk management, and market agility.

Positioned as a high-efficiency certification pathway, the Shark Plan also features a dynamic profit-sharing model. Participants' profit shares increase progressively based on verified performance under strict review standards, ultimately surpassing the benchmarks of comparable industry programmes. This model not only motivates traders to continuously optimise their results but also ensures fairness, transparency, and long-term partnership growth.

The Shark Plan is open to professional traders with verifiable and sustainable trading records. SiegPath also offers SiegEvaluation™, a structured evaluation framework tailored to the diverse needs of different trading profiles.

Innovation in Progress — Shaping the Future of Intelligent Trading

Looking ahead, SiegPath will continue to expand the SiegAI™ technology framework, strengthen its risk governance and compliance systems, and collaborate with ecosystem partners to explore multi-market and multi-asset applications.

The company also plans to roll out a range of more adaptive plan combinations while optimising existing systems and processes to better meet market needs, enhance scalability, and improve operational resilience.

With a strategy rooted in steady growth and continuous innovation, SiegPath remains committed to delivering practical, sustainable solutions in trading technology and capital allocation for the global financial industry.

About SiegPath

With years of professional experience in financial technology services, SiegPath identified a core challenge in the proprietary trading sector: even leading firms such as Jane Street, Citadel Securities, and IMC Trading still rely heavily on traditional recruitment processes like academic referrals and in-person hiring. These outdated methods are time-consuming, inefficient, and often result in high turnover.

Meanwhile, many talented traders have already demonstrated consistent, exceptional performance through online platforms.

To bridge this industry gap, SiegPath developed the SiegEvaluation™ system — a fully digital, data-driven solution designed to accurately identify and assess high-potential trading talent.

Like traditional proprietary trading firms, SiegPath seeks to generate alpha through trader-driven strategies. However, its defining innovation lies in digitising the talent discovery process, setting a new industry standard.

By improving the efficiency of talent identification and fostering a data-driven ecosystem, SiegPath has injected new vitality into the proprietary trading landscape, creating broader opportunities for market participants worldwide. For more information, please visit www.siegpath.com.

