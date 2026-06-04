sim Credit Card Fully Supports the 2026 Global Football Event

Launching the "2026 World Class Offers"

HONG KONG, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The quadrennial global football event is about to get the whole world excited! To welcome this atmosphere with all Hong Kong citizens and football fans, sim Credit Card has officially announced the launch of the "sim Credit Card 2026 World Class Offers". Whether you are a new or existing customer, sim will continuously deliver a variety of "world class" rewards and cash rebates during the football tournament. Let's dive into the excitement of the matches together!

New Customer "World Class" Welcome Offer: Apply sim to get a designated national football team home or away adult jersey (fan version) to cheer for your team

sim Credit Card has specially tailored a "New Customers' World Class Welcome Offer" to directly give away gifts that football fans can dream of.

During the promotion period from June 1, 2026, to July 20, 2026, new customers who successfully apply for a sim Credit Card or sim World Mastercard®, and spend HKD 3,000 or more within the designated spending period, can receive a designated national football team home or away adult jersey (fan version) (Suggested Retail Price: HKD 699).

Also, to let fans "apply and enjoy early," sim has offered a special early bird arrangement. If customers successfully get their credit card approved on or before June 20, 2026, and spend HKD3,000 or more on or before June 30, 2026, they can priority-redeem their designated jersey starting from July 8, 2026, ensuring they can wear their favorite team's jersey to cheer them on during crucial final moments.

Furthermore, sim also offers an upgraded reward for big spenders. Customers who apply by July 20, 2026, and spend HKD 30,000 within the designated spending period can get the "Autographed Football Jersey Mystery Box" worth up to HKD 3,999.

Non-Stop World Class Rewards and Unlimited Rebates Across Hong Kong

In addition to the eye-catching welcome offers for the new customers, sim Credit Card has also prepared a series of engaging interactive games and daily spending rebates to share the joy with everyone across Hong Kong.

First, the "World Class" Street Challenge will take place every Saturday and Sunday from June 13, 2026, to July 19, 2026, on the streets of Hong Kong. Participants just need to successfully retrieve a "trophy" prop from a glass box within a designated time limit. The 3 fastest participants to complete the challenge on each game day will become winners and receive a PlayStation®5 console (Slim) - 1TB (Suggested Retail Price: HKD 4,730) and designated soccer game for free.

Next is the "Everyday Penalty Kick Challenge" daily reward game on the sim Credit Card App. During the spending period from June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026, both new and existing cardholders can determine the number of times they can participate in the "Regular Football Session" or "Golden Football Session" in the sim Credit Card App on the following day, simply by reaching a designated amount in retail spending on any calendar day. The top 100 best-performing Regular Football Session cardholders each day can win a HKD 88 cash reward, while the top 10 Golden Football Session cardholders each day can win a HKD 388 cash reward. Furthermore, the lucky winner who achieves the highest ranking in the Golden Ball event on the final game day of the Global Football Event will walk away with a grand cash prize of up to HKD 8,888.

Watching football is not satisfied without delicious food, sim Credit Card is partnering with the popular BBQ chain "Skewer Kitchen" (燒烤堂) to offer up to 50% cash rebate. From May 18, 2026, to July 26, 2026, cardholders can enjoy a 50% cash rebate on their first transaction at Skewer Kitchen branches during two different phases. Phase 1 runs from May 18 to June 17, and Phase 2 runs from June 18 to July 26. You can get up to HKD 500 rebate per phase, meaning you can save up to HKD 1,000 in total while enjoying late-night BBQ during the football season.

Whether you want to put on a jersey to support your favorite team, earn cashback on daily spending, or win a brand-new gaming console, the sim Credit Card 2026 World Class Offers have it all. Apply now and join the football fever in Hong Kong!

SOURCE sim Credit Card