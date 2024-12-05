HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPLY HEALTH, a leading health supplement brand in Hong Kong, is excited to announce the appointment of renowned singer and actor Aaron Kwok as the brand ambassador for its "Active Probiotics" line. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the W Hotel, showcasing Kwok's commitment to health and wellness.

SIMPLY HEALTH Appoints Aaron Kwok as Brand Ambassador for Active Probiotic Products

SIMPLY HEALTH's Active Probiotics are at the forefront of the market, delivering up to 30 billion probiotics per serving (24 billion for the children's formula). Utilizing a patented formula from South Korea, these products feature strains certified by the U.S. FDA-GRAS and recognized by South Korea's MFDS, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. Trusted by major private hospitals and professional medical institutions in Hong Kong, these probiotics offer consumers peace of mind.

"We are thrilled to have Aaron Kwok as our brand ambassador," said Mr. Tommy Lam, CEO of SIMPLY HEALTH. "His dedication to health and innovation aligns perfectly with our brand philosophy. We believe everyone deserves access to health, and we are committed to providing choices that promote a healthy lifestyle."

During the event, popular host Rachel Chan engaged guests and media representatives with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Kwok's advertisement for SIMPLY HEALTH. The print campaign, captured by master photographer Kaon, exemplifies the brand's commitment to quality. Kwok shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I hold high standards for health product advertising, and SIMPLY HEALTH has met those expectations. I want to promote a product that truly enhances people's lives."

After reviewing multiple research reports and professional certifications, Kwok sampled the product, noting its effectiveness in addressing common urban health issues such as digestive discomfort, sleep quality, and sensitive skin. "This high-quality product is definitely worth promoting. I hope to share a joyful and healthy life with everyone!" he added.

In between his busy tour schedule, Kwok emphasized the importance of balancing work and health through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and quality health supplements. He personally takes SIMPLY HEALTH's Active Probiotics daily, finding them beneficial for digestive health and mental well-being—essential for today's busy urban lifestyle.

Kwok also highlighted the suitability of the Active Probiotics for the entire family. The men's formula boosts muscle strength and energy, while the women's formula enhances sleep quality and alleviates allergy symptoms. The elderly formula promotes intestinal health and cognitive stability, and the children's formula, available in lactic acid and mixed fruit flavors, targets digestive issues and improves focus. Kwok ensures his two daughters take their daily serving before breakfast, either directly or mixed with warm water or milk, making it both simple and convenient.

The event concluded with a symbolic health label launch ceremony, where Rachel Chan invited Aaron Kwok and SIMPLY HEALTH team members—Mr. Tommy Lam, Ms. Shirley Cheung, and Ms. Au Yeung Wing Sze—to unveil the "All-in-One" health message. This initiative encourages everyone to choose SIMPLY HEALTH's Active Probiotics to comprehensively address their health needs and enhance their quality of life.

