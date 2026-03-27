TOKYO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Smart Energy Week, SINEXCEL and AI.net officially signed a strategic partnership agreement, marking a new step in expanding energy storage deployment across the Japanese market.

AI.net: A Pioneer in Local Renewable Investment

SINEXCEL and AI.net Sign Strategic Partnership at Smart Energy Week to Accelerate Japan’s Utility-scale Energy Transition

AI.net specializes in the planning, development, and operation of new energy businesses. The company is actively involved in the promotion of renewable energy projects and the formulation of group management strategies, playing an important role in advancing sustainable energy initiatives across Japan.

Six Years in Japan, 50+ Proven Projects

In a market defined by stringent grid codes, SINEXCEL builds high-reliability systems using Modular and Silicon Carbide (SiC) technologies.

To navigate grid complexity, SINEXCEL developed five grid-forming technologies: S-level Black Start, Active Adaptive Tuning, Load Oscillation Suppression, Seamless Grid-tied/Islanded Mode Transition, and Hybrid Source Control.

In terms of performance, SINEXCEL equipment supports 1.5x overload for 60 seconds—significantly exceeding the 1.1x industry average—providing superior safety margins for the Japanese grid.

These capabilities are proven across 50+ local projects, including 10+ high-voltage sites interconnected with major utilities like TEPCO, Chubu Electric, and Kyushu Electric.

"With Japan's 50% renewable target and the maturing FIP mechanism, frequency regulation is becoming a core frontier," said Renesmee Wu, SINEXCEL Sales Director for Japan. "Leveraging a profound understanding of local grid characteristics and extensive field experience, SINEXCEL has established a robust portfolio of flagship projects across Japan. This partnership with AI.net is a milestone in building our localized ecosystem to drive Japan's sustainable transition."

Global Reach, Local Support

Globally, SINEXCEL has deployed over 17GW of capacity across 60+ markets and 5,000+ projects, supported by 10+ service centers worldwide.

Looking ahead, SINEXCEL and AI.net will leverage their combined expertise to accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions across Japan, supporting the country's transition to a cleaner, more resilient power system.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL