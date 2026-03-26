TOKYO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Smart Energy Week 2026, SINEXCEL showcased its latest utility-scale energy storage solutions, featuring the 1375kW PCS and StellaON 1250K/1575K PCS. Designed to accelerate the evolution of Japan's utility-scale BESS market, these high-performance systems address the increasingly stringent requirements of grid stability and multi-market participation.

SINEXCEL Empowers Japan’s Frequency Regulation Market with 1375kW & StellaON Utility PCS Solutions

Targeting Japan's Frequency Regulation Market

With Japan targeting 40%-50% renewable energy by FY2040, the 2MW/8MWh frequency regulation sector has become a critical battleground. This market demands ultra-fast responsiveness and rigorous compliance.

The 1375kW PCS has emerged as the benchmark solution through three core advantages:

Precision & Speed: Millisecond-level response meets primary frequency control standards.

Local Adaptability: Fully compatible with Japan's 550V transformers and switchgear, reducing integration costs.

Robust Compliance: Supported by comprehensive third-party test reports and extensive local EMS integration experience.

Building on six years of local expertise, SINEXCEL has successfully delivered over 50 projects across Japan, including over 10 installations powered by our 1375kW PCS.

Flexible Scalability with MV Station Configurations

Complementing the 1375kW PCS, SINEXCEL's StellaON 1250K/1575K PCS is engineered to optimize project economics, safety compliance, and grid integration.

Supporting multiple medium-voltage station configurations, the solution allows developers to scale efficiently while reducing installation complexity and lifecycle costs:

20ft 2.5MW~5MW MV Station

40ft 5.0MW / 6.25MW MV Station

40ft 9.45MW/ 10MW/ 12.5MW MV Station

Strengthening Local Partnerships

During the event, SINEXCEL also formalized strategic partnerships through signing ceremonies with key Japanese stakeholders, including investor AI.net, EPC NOAH, and service provider Sagacity.

These collaborations further enhance multi-party synergy and resource integration in Japan. By working closely with local partners, SINEXCEL continues to strengthen its capabilities across project development, system integration, and localized services—accelerating its long-term growth in the market.

Global Reach, Local Commitment

With more than 17GW of installed capacity, 5,000+ projects across the globe, SINEXCEL remains at the forefront of delivering mission-critical energy storage solutions.

The company operates 10+ global service centers across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, enabling strong regional coverage and consistent service delivery. This network is backed by a 30-minute rapid response and a seven-day parts delivery commitment, ensuring reliable and timely support for partners worldwide.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL