Singapore-Based Leon Exhibition Designs Visit Maldives Pavilion at ITB Berlin

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ITB Berlin 2026, the Visit Maldives pavilion quickly stood out, drawing visitors with a distinctive two-storey design inspired by the experience of setting sail toward the island destination.

Leon Exhibition designed and built the Visit Maldives pavilion at ITB Berlin, creating a two-level space for destination showcases and business meetings. (Image Credit: Leon Exhibition)

The pavilion was designed and built by Singapore-based Leon Exhibition Pte. Ltd., delivered through a turnkey design-and-build approach covering concept development, fabrication, and on-site construction in Berlin. The pavilion spans 504 square metres on the ground level and 231 square metres on the upper level, combining immersive destination branding with a functional business environment for tourism partners and international travel buyers attending one of the world's largest travel trade shows.

The ground level serves as the main networking hub, featuring 54 B2B meeting tables where exhibitors can engage with international travel buyers throughout the event. Several private meeting rooms are also located on this level, providing a more comfortable and discreet space for resorts and tourism brands to host important clients.

The upper level functions as a VIP business area designed for meetings with key partners and industry guests. The open layout, together with curved structural elements, creates a visually distinctive environment while maintaining practical meeting spaces for exhibitors.

The project was led by Shuhui Mai, second-generation leader of Leon Exhibition, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of international pavilion and destination marketing projects. Mai noted that working with tourism and retail brands often allows greater creative freedom compared with more traditional corporate exhibition spaces.

"We enjoy these projects because the designs can be more playful, colourful, and experiential. It gives us the opportunity to create something memorable," she said.

For the Visit Maldives pavilion, Leon Exhibition developed a concept inspired by a luxury cruise vessel, inviting visitors to step into the pavilion as if boarding a ship bound for the Maldives.

"Our goal is to translate the destination story into a physical space," Mai explained. "When visitors walk in, the design itself becomes a conversation starter, naturally leading to discussions about the Maldives and what it has to offer."

Beyond the design, the pavilion also required strict safety and regulatory approvals. In Singapore, the structure was reviewed by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), while German engineers conducted detailed structural evaluations and on-site inspections in Berlin. The static calculation documentation alone exceeded 200 pages, ensuring the temporary structure met stringent safety requirements.

Additional structural supports were added where necessary during installation, allowing the pavilion to be cleared for safe use throughout the exhibition.

At major international trade shows, a distinctive pavilion design can play an important role in attracting visitors and creating lasting impressions. During ITB Berlin, the Visit Maldives pavilion drew strong attention from attendees and industry professionals, standing out from more conventional exhibition stands.

For Leon Exhibition, the project also served as a showcase of the company's ability to deliver large-scale experiential environments that combine creative spatial storytelling with precise technical execution. From concept development to on-site construction, the pavilion demonstrates how thoughtful design can transform a temporary exhibition space into both an engaging destination experience and an effective platform for international tourism partnerships.

SOURCE Leon Exhibition Pte. Ltd.