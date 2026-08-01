Singapore Good Soil Foundation Hosts Third Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program at the University of Hong Kong, Empowering the Next Generation of Global Changemakers

Centered on the theme "Art + AI for Social Good," the five-day immersive program brought together 58 in-person Student Fellows and 45 online participants from Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, and Kenya. Through interdisciplinary learning in artificial intelligence, leadership, social innovation, and the arts, Student Fellows explored how technology and creativity can be harnessed to address real-world challenges and create lasting social impact.

Following two successful editions at the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, the program continues to grow into an international platform connecting young people who aspire to lead with purpose and create positive change in their communities.

The Singapore Good Soil Foundation believes that education is not simply about transferring knowledge. It is about empowering young people to use knowledge, technology, and creativity in service of humanity. Philanthropy is not merely about giving. It is about expanding human possibility.

A Classroom Without Borders

This year's program welcomed three scholarship recipients from remote rural communities in China.

Coming from under-resourced communities, they received full scholarships covering travel, accommodation, and program expenses, enabling them to learn alongside outstanding students from around the world.

Beyond learning about artificial intelligence, leadership, and social innovation, the Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program aims to equip Student Fellows to become future philanthropic leaders who will one day return to their communities and create opportunities for others.

For the Singapore Good Soil Foundation, philanthropy is about more than transforming individual lives. It is about empowering individuals to become catalysts for positive change within their communities and beyond.

Young People Inspiring Young People

Nine alumni from previous cohorts returned as Teaching Assistants, mentoring student teams throughout the program.

Outstanding university students from Nanyang Technological University, Yale University, and Xiamen University also returned to share their experiences of university life, leadership, and community engagement.

The Singapore Good Soil Foundation believes that some of the most meaningful learning happens when young people inspire one another.

Education Beyond the Classroom

The program featured speakers from the fields of philanthropy, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, design, and communication.

Participants also visited the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the Hong Kong Sikh community, M+ Museum, and The University of Hong Kong, gaining first-hand insight into Hong Kong's multicultural society, religious inclusivity, and the role of civic institutions in building a more compassionate and connected community.

One of the most highly praised sessions of the Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program was the Improvisational Speaking Masterclass.

After the session, a first-year Yale University undergraduate shared, "I wish I had taken this class in high school."

For the Singapore Good Soil Foundation, that reflection was more meaningful than any accolade. It affirmed a belief at the heart of the program: education is not only about acquiring knowledge, but about cultivating independent thinking, authentic communication, meaningful collaboration, and the confidence to navigate an uncertain future.

Technology Should Always Serve Humanity

The Charity Pitch Challenge remained the centerpiece of the program.

Working in interdisciplinary teams, Student Fellows designed innovative solutions to real social challenges by integrating artificial intelligence, art, and human-centered design.

Throughout the program, students were reminded of one simple belief:

AI is not the goal. It is a tool.

The future will not be shaped by technology alone, but by the values of the people who choose how to use it.

Five Days. Leadership in Action.

The program also celebrated the continued impact of Silver Sayang, a student-led initiative launched during the Singapore Good Soil Foundation's inaugural Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program.

Today, its members continue organizing visits to nursing homes, bringing companionship and care to elderly residents.

Their journey is a reminder that meaningful education does not end when the program concludes. Sometimes, one conversation, one project, or one act of kindness can shape a lifetime.

Looking Ahead

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the world, the Singapore Good Soil Foundation believes one question has become more important than ever:

What does it truly mean to be human?

The answer is not found in technological progress alone, but in the choices we make, the compassion we show, and the responsibility we take for one another.

This belief is the foundation of the Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program: to equip young people not only with the skills to innovate, but also with the character to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.

At the heart of the Singapore Good Soil Foundation's mission is a conviction often expressed by its Founder, Ms Faye Lo:

"Our goal is not simply to help young people succeed. It is to help them become people who expand human possibility."

The Singapore Good Soil Foundation aspires to cultivate a generation of entrepreneurs, scientists, and AI innovators who are equally defined by their compassion, integrity, global outlook, and commitment to the common good. Ultimately, the future will not be shaped by technology alone, but by those who choose to wield it with wisdom and purpose.

For more information about the Singapore Good Soil Foundation, you can follow them on :

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/nextgenprogram/

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@nextgenphilanthropist

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569021872399

Tiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@nextgen.program

RedNote : https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/674d2a34000000001c019a59?xsec_token=YBCWYK3cks6q5FeLj14Pu_xyMLoXdw6i35IA08JSiqrB0=&xsec_source=app_share&xhsshare=CopyLink&appuid=674d2a34000000001c019a59&apptime=1736404897&share_id=58b6df5da60d43a4ae3c51356ebf1a19





SOURCE Singapore Good Soil Foundation