Singapore's BFSI Technology Leaders to Convene at the 38th Edition BFSI IT Summit Singapore 2026

Summit to Bring Together More Than 150 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and Digital Innovation Leaders to Explore the Future of Financial Services

SINGAPORE , Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The 38th Edition BFSI IT Summit Singapore 2026 will take place on 13 August 2026 in Singapore, bringing together more than 150 senior technology and innovation leaders from the banking, financial services, insurance and fintech sectors. Held under the theme "Reimagining BFSI: AI, Trust & Transformation for Singapore's Digital Future", the summit will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss the technologies, strategies and partnerships shaping the future of financial services. The event is organised by Exito Media Concepts.

The summit is being held in partnership with ISACA Singapore Chapter and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), two organisations that play an important role in advancing digital trust, cybersecurity, governance and fintech innovation. Their collaboration reflects the summit's focus on encouraging industry dialogue, supporting innovation and strengthening Singapore's financial services ecosystem.

Singapore's financial sector continues to be recognised for digital innovation, supported by strong regulatory leadership and one of the world's most mature fintech ecosystems. As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, embedded finance, digital identity and open finance reshape financial services, organisations are balancing innovation with cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and customer trust. With the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) continuing to support responsible AI adoption, digital banking and financial resilience, technology leaders are increasingly focused on building secure, scalable and resilient digital infrastructure.

The event comes at a time when financial institutions are accelerating investments in AI-powered banking, cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity, API-first ecosystems, intelligent automation and advanced digital payments. As regulatory governance, cross-border digital finance, cyber resilience and data privacy continue to evolve, collaboration between financial institutions, fintech companies, regulators and technology providers has become increasingly important.

The summit will provide an opportunity for senior executives from across the region to exchange insights, learn from digital transformation initiatives and discuss approaches to building secure, resilient and customer-focused financial services.

Event Overview

The 38th Edition BFSI IT Summit Singapore is a by-invitation-only, in-person conference designed for senior technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, data and innovation leaders from banking, financial services, insurance, fintech, digital banking and capital markets.

Running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, the conference will feature keynote presentations, executive panel discussions, fireside chats, technology showcases, case studies and curated networking sessions designed to encourage knowledge sharing and collaboration between industry leaders and technology partners.

The event will also host the BFSI Innovation Awards, recognising organisations and leaders driving innovation, digital transformation, operational excellence and customer-focused initiatives across the financial services sector.

Event Details

Date: 13 August 2026

Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm SGT

Venue: Singapore

Format: By-invitation-only, in-person

Attendance: More than 150 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, Heads of Technology, Digital, Cybersecurity and Innovation

Website:https://bfsiitsummit.com/singapore/

Strategic Partners

The 38th Edition BFSI IT Summit Singapore 2026 is held in collaboration with two of Singapore's established industry organisations.

ISACA Singapore Chapter is a professional association dedicated to advancing digital trust, cybersecurity, IT governance, risk management, privacy and audit practices. Through professional development, industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, the chapter contributes to strengthening Singapore's digital resilience.

Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) is one of the Asia-Pacific region's fintech industry bodies, bringing together financial institutions, fintech companies, regulators, investors and technology providers to encourage innovation and collaboration across Singapore's financial ecosystem.

Confirmed Speakers

The summit will feature speakers from across Singapore's financial and technology sectors, including:

Stanley Tsang, Distinguished Engineer & Senior Director, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA)

Shyam Sunder Rai, Senior Vice President, Platform Engineering, DBS Bank

Ashish Taneja, Senior Vice President, Citi

Benoit D, CITO, Head of Technology, Data and AI, Eastspring Investments

Anshul Johri, Group CTO, Validus Group

Jia Wei Cho, Executive Director, Client Lifecycle & Compliance Business Solutions, Bank of Singapore

Meraj Khan, Group Head, Digital Banking Delivery & Operations, Maybank

Srividya Subramanian Vidyasagar, Global Head, Cloud and Production Engineering, WRB Tech, Standard Chartered

Brijesh Pandya, Director, Artificial Intelligence, Keppel Ltd.

Ewout D, Team Lead, Solution Engineering, Guardsquare

Strategic Agenda: Key Discussion Themes

Reimagining BFSI in the Age of AI and Trust

Exploring how artificial intelligence, data analytics, responsible AI governance, cloud adoption, explainability and cyber resilience are reshaping financial services while strengthening customer trust.

Banking Beyond Boundaries: The Future of Digital, Data and Open Finance

Examining API-first ecosystems, open finance, cross-border data management, ASEAN regulatory frameworks, AI-powered fraud detection and secure digital banking infrastructure.

Embedded Finance and Superapps: The Future of Customer Engagement

Understanding the evolution of embedded finance, superapps, interoperable financial ecosystems, digital identity and real-time fraud prevention.

Modernising Core Banking: From Legacy to Cloud-Native Platforms

Exploring cloud-native architectures, microservices, DevSecOps, AI-driven operations, continuous compliance and resilient core banking transformation strategies.

Cyber Resilience, Digital Identity and Quantum-Ready Payments

Preparing financial institutions for emerging cybersecurity challenges through programmable money initiatives, digital identity frameworks, quantum-safe cryptography and AI-driven cyber defence.

About Exito Media Concepts

Exito, meaning "success", is a B2B events and media organisation with more than 16 years of experience. Delivering over 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and other enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that encourage collaboration, support innovation and facilitate business engagement. The BFSI IT Summit forms part of Exito's global event series held across multiple international markets.

For more details, visit:

https://bfsiitsummit.com/singapore/

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of the 38th Edition BFSI IT Summit Singapore 2026.

SOURCE Exito Media Concepts