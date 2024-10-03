SINGAPORE'S FAVOURITE INDIAN RESTAURANT, SANSARA, MARKS ITS FIRST YEAR OF OPENING

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore celebrates the first anniversary of SanSara, ranked #1 on TripAdvisor among Indian restaurants in Singapore. To commemorate this and usher in the festive season, the restaurant is launching a Lucknowi feast with whisky pairings, Diwali special menu and Mithai Boxes.

“A Regal Lucknowi Feast” at SanSara

Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer & Chief Commercial Officer at Millennium Hotels & Resorts, shares, "It's our honour to mark this milestone with SanSara. In just a year, the restaurant has become a welcoming space for guests in search of an authentic and comforting North Indian meal. As we continue to refine and expand the restaurant's menu, we hope to reach more people and continue being everyone's favourite Indian restaurant."

"A Regal Lucknowi Feast" will be made available to public from 4 to 17 October 2024 and 11 to 30 November 2024. Across both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus, dig into some Sheermal Roti, Warqi Paratha and Tarkari Birista Pulao, a flavourful and fragrant combination of basmati rice, saffron and mixed vegetables with roasted onions. For dessert, the Chawal Gulab Ka Kheer is a sweet mixture of rice, rose water and milk, sprinkled with rose petals for a picture-perfect shot.

Guests can also opt to enhance their meal with a curated whisky pairing menu, showcasing the finest Indian selections from SanSara's whisky bar. In partnership with local whiskey vendor SPIRITED, whiskies imported straight from India are tagged onto select dishes on the menu, offering diners the opportunity to add another level to their SanSara experience.

SanSara is also ushering in the Diwali season with the introduction of "A Grand Diwali Feast", available from 18 October to 10 November 2024. Available for $98++, this menu spans a wide variety of dishes across both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus. Dig into a Martaban Gosht, which elevates a lamb cut with a variety of spices and mango pickle, while across both menus, the Dal-E-Awadh features black lentils simmered to perfection.

SanSara is also marking launch of their Mithai Boxes. Perfect for presenting to friends and family, corporate gifting, or even to treat yourself at home, these Mithai Boxes come encased in a beautifully regal box and boast five delectable variations of laddoos and burfis.

The Mithai Boxes are available in boxes of 9 (S$68++) or 15 (S$98++) and can be purchased here .

SOURCE Millennium Hotels and Resorts